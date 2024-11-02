Published Research Opens Door For Wheat Genetics

Research detailing the genome of a wild wheat relative from a team including Michigan State University wheat geneticist Eric Olson has been published in Nature.

According to the school, Olson, an associate professor in the MSU Department of Plant, Soil and Microbial Sciences, helped map out the genomics of Tausch’s goatgrass (Aegilops tauschii), an annual grass species and donor of the bread wheat D genome.

As defined by Nature, genome refers to, “the complete set of genetic information in an organism.” Modern bread wheat has three genomes: the A genome, B genome and D genome. When the D genome hybridized with the A and B genomes roughly 8,000-11,000 years ago to create what is now modern bread wheat, the process subsequently restricted wheat’s genetic diversity.

By studying the genetic makeup of Tausch’s goatgrass and other wild wheat relatives, which are described in the paper as “genetic reservoirs,” breeders and geneticists can use the knowledge to improve modern bread wheat through the discovery and enhancement of genes — such as the one examined in this project Olson found during his doctoral research at Kansas State University.

“My colleagues and I cloned a disease resistance gene I identified during my work at Kansas State University,” Olson said. “As a Ph.D. student, I did the genetic mapping and transferred this gene to modern bread wheat, but it was through this work that we were able to differentiate the gene from others in the same chromosome region and get the actual sequence for this disease resistance gene.”

The project was led by the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia. Results were published in Nature on Aug. 14, 2024.

The team analyzed and sequenced 493 different Tausch’s goatgrass accessions — genetic material representing specific genotypes collected in distinct geographies — which gave rise to 46 unique genome assemblies that were studied.

Olson said the information gathered from evaluating the genome assemblies will advance how the MSU Wheat Breeding and Genetics Program goes after traits of interest when developing new wheat varieties.

“This research will help us identify individual genes controlling qualitative traits, including specific resistance to disease or pests,” Olson said. “On top of that, however, these wild wheat relatives have traits that are important for climate resiliency, heat and drought tolerance and other characteristics critical for modern wheat production.

“Those specific traits weren’t evaluated in this paper, but this paper positions us to use these genomes to unlock those traits in modern bread wheat. Once we bring those genes into wheat, we can start evaluating the effects on qualities like grain yield and biomass production.”