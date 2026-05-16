Ptacek to Lead SES Football

Chance Ptacek is the new Southeast of Saline Head Football Coach.

According to the school, Ptacek brings a strong background in Trojan athletics, coaching experience, and a deep connection to the Southeast of Saline community. A graduate and former four-year football player at Southeast of Saline High School, Ptacek has dedicated much of his life to the Trojan program both as a player and coach.

Coach Ptacek and his wife, Pesha, who teaches at Southeast of Saline, are proud members of the community. Together they have two children: Brielle, a sophomore at Kansas State University, and Tiernan, a junior at Southeast of Saline High School.

Ptacek’s coaching journey began as a student coach at Bethany College for two years before serving four years as an assistant coach at Salina South. He later returned to Southeast of Saline, coaching two years at the junior high level before spending the last 16 years as an assistant coach for the Trojan high school football program.

Throughout his coaching career, Ptacek has been part of one of the most successful eras in Southeast of Saline football history, helping develop championship-level teams and athletes.

When asked why he coaches, Ptacek shared, “I am forever grateful for my experiences playing sports, appreciate the life lessons learned through sports, and have been impacted greatly by both coaches and teammates. It is a privilege to play a part in these experiences as a coach.”

He also credited the many coaches and mentors he has worked with throughout his career as his inspiration to enter the profession.

“I have been fortunate to have played for and coached under many great coaches. Those experiences have definitely inspired me to become a coach myself,” Ptacek said.

As he steps into the head coaching role, Ptacek understands the tradition and expectations that come with Trojan football.

“We lost a very talented and experienced group to graduation along with the winningest coach in Southeast of Saline history, but our expectations remain the same,” he said. “We will strive to improve every day and compete at the highest level.”

Among his many coaching memories, one moment stands above the rest.

“It doesn’t get much better than winning the 2024 State Championship,” Ptacek said.

Southeast of Saline is excited for the future of the football program under Coach Ptacek’s leadership and looks forward to continuing the tradition of excellence that Southeast of Saline football is known for.