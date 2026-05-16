PREP – AVCTL II Spring Week 8 Recap

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II has reached the conclusion of the 2026 spring regular season for baseball and softball and now the AVCTL II will await their postseason matchups which will be released this weekend by the Kansas State High School Activities Association.

Salina Central won the AVCTL II softball regular season crown with a 21-5, 9-3 record.

Salina Central also won the AVCTL II baseball regular season title with a 24-2, 10-2 record.

Eisenhower won the AVCTL II girls’ soccer regular season title with a 15-1-0, 6-0-0 record. Salina Central finished in 7th place with a 1-15-0, 0-6-0 record.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II baseball, softball and girls’ soccer team did this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan softball team defeated Campus 7-6 on Friday. The Lady Trojans lost 7-1 against Hays on Saturday. … The Trojan baseball team went 1-1 in the Andover Central tournament as they defeated Dodge City 13-3 on Friday and lost 10-2 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Saturday. The Trojans defeated Maize South 15-3 on Tuesday. … The Lady Trojan soccer team defeated Arkansas City 8-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans defeated Goddard 5-0 on Wednesday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar softball team defeated Hays 16-1 on Friday. The Lady Jaguars defeated Kapaun Mt. Carmel 15-3 on Saturday. The Lady Jaguars defeated Clearwater 3-2 on Tuesday. … The Jaguar baseball team hosted a tournament on Friday and Saturday and went 1-1. The Jaguars lost 5-2 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Friday and defeated Pittsburg 5-4 on Saturday. The Jaguars lost 13-2 by Maize High on Tuesday. … The Lady Jaguar soccer team defeated Salina Central 8-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Jaguars lost 1-0 against Eisenhower on Thursday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog softball team split with Goddard on Friday, winning the 1st game 8-2 and losing the 2nd game 3-2. The Lady Bulldogs swept El Dorado 4-3, 4-2 on Thursday. … The Bulldog baseball team got swept 12-2, 8-3 by Goddard on Friday. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team lost 8-0 against Andover High on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 1-0 against Newton on Thursday.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger softball team got swept by Salina South 6-5, 11-1 on Friday. The Lady Tigers were swept in a triangular to close out the regular season on Wednesday, losing 10-0 against Wichita Northwest and 9-3 against Bishop Carroll. … The Tiger baseball team got swept 8-5, 8-1 by Salina South on Friday. The Tigers swept Junction City 6-5, 6-2 on Tuesday. … The Lady Tiger soccer team defeated Rose Hill 2-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers defeated Andover Central 1-0 on Thursday.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion softball team split with Arkansas City on Friday, losing the 1st game 8-2 and winning the 2nd game 3-2. The Lady Lions closed out the regular season going 2-0 in a triangular as they defeated Bishop Carroll 1-0 and Wichita Northwest 3-2. … The Lion baseball team swept Arkansas City 12-2, 8-3 on Friday. … The Lady Lion soccer team defeated Newton 8-4 on Tuesday. The Lady Lions lost 5-0 against Andover High on Wednesday.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer softball team split with Salina South on Wednesday, losing the 1st game 12-9 and winning the 2nd game 13-2. … The Railer baseball team got swept 9-3, 7-6 by Salina South on Wednesday. … The Lady Railer soccer team lost 8-4 against Goddard on Tuesday. The Lady Railers defeated Arkansas City 1-0 on Thursday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang softball team swept Topeka West 16-2, 15-1 on Friday. The Lady Mustangs were swept 6-1, 6-3 by Derby on Tuesday. … The Mustang baseball team swept Topeka West 14-0, 15-0 on Friday. The Mustangs swept Derby 8-2, 7-4 on Tuesday. The Lady Mustang soccer team lost 8-0 against Andover Central on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs lost 8-0 against Buhler on Thursday.