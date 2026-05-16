ROSS to Open, New Theatres Sought

Theatre space at the Central Mall in Salina may not be vacant for long, and one of the most popular stores is set to reopen.

On the heels of AMC Theatres announcing they will not be coming back, Central Mall officials tell KSAL News they are already in discussions with three theater companies that have expressed interest in the Salina market.

Installation of a new roof over the impacted theater area is complete, and progress is being made on cleanup and restoration efforts inside the damaged theater spaces.

The mall said in a statement “while we are saddened that Salina is currently without a movie theater, we want the community to know that we are fully committed to bringing theater entertainment back to the Central Mall.”

Additionally, by Monday, the ROSS store is set to reopen. Unless something unforeseen happens, ROSS will open at 10:30 Monday morning via the main entrance on the east side of the Mall.