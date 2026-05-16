Driver Hurt in Crash With Deer

A driver was injured in a single vehicle crash involving a deer on Interstate 70 near Abilene Friday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 77-year-old Judith Hall of Manhattan was driving a Buick Lacrosse headed east on I 70 when a deer came from the south. She struck the deer.

Hall, who was buckled up, was transported to the hospital in Abilene to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened at around 9:15 Friday night on I 70 in Dickinson County about a a half mile west of the Abilene exit.