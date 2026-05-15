YMCA Encourages Families to Get Summer “Swim-Ready”

With summer quickly approaching and families preparing for long days at the pool and lake, the Salina Family YMCA is urging the community to think ahead about water safety. The organization currently has openings in its summer swim lesson programs, giving families a timely opportunity to build confidence and skills before the season begins.

In addition to expanded capacity, the YMCA is offering both morning and evening class options, making it easier for families with varying schedules to participate.

According to YMCA staff, early preparation is one of the most effective ways to reduce water-related accidents. Swim lessons not only teach technique but also help children develop essential safety habits that can make a critical difference during summer activities.

“Every year, we see families rushing to enroll once the weather warms up,” YMCA representatives said. “But the best time to start is now. Getting swim-ready before summer allows swimmers to enter the season with confidence.”

The YMCA’s swim lesson program serves a wide range of ages and skill levels, from beginners who are just getting comfortable in the water to more advanced swimmers looking to refine their strokes. Certified instructors lead each session, focusing on safety, skill development, and positive experiences in the water.

Those interested in enrolling can learn more online at salinaymca.org.