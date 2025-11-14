Profitability Conferences Planned Across State

Kansas State University is hosting a series of Agricultural Profitability Conferences across the state, beginning in December and continuing through early February. Organized by K-State’s Department of Agricultural Economics, the conferences will offer insights into economic trends, farm policy, land values and strategies to maintain profitability during difficult times.

According to conference organizers, sessions will focus on preparing farmers to navigate economic downturns, manage input costs and take advantage of new opportunities. Speakers also will discuss stress and mental health, farm succession and retirement planning. Panelists will include K-State economists, Farm Service Agency personnel and others who can provide practical advice. Each conference will include time for open discussion and questions.

Dates and locations are: December 9, Manhattan; December 11, Burlington; December 17, Hiawatha; January 13, Mankato; January 14, Colby; January 15, Hays; February 3, Garden City; February 4, Kingman; and February 5, Erie.

Registration costs vary by location. For more details and to register, click here. An online version of the conference will be made available following the in-person events. More information will be announced at a later date.