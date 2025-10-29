Preparing For Work in Agriculture

The leap from college to career can feel like stepping off a cliff — exciting and uncertain yet full of possibility.

In the Oct. 24 episode of Cattle Chat, produced by Kansas State University’s Beef Cattle Institute, graduate student Makenna Jensen shared her firsthand perspective on navigating that transition, offering encouragement and insight for students preparing to enter the professional world.

“With me graduating and starting a new job this spring, I’ve already been trying to think through the steps — specifically who I want to be entering the workforce,” Jensen said.

“I think the trickiest part is accepting that your identity is changing — you’re no longer just a student. You’re an emerging professional,” she said.

The conversation wove through realistic strategies for early career planning, including:

Exploring opportunities early . Jensen encouraged peers to seek internships, temporary roles or part-time projects before graduation to gain experience and clarity about their path.

. Jensen encouraged peers to seek internships, temporary roles or part-time projects before graduation to gain experience and clarity about their path. Translating academic skills into workplace assets . She stressed that even complex or niche research has transferable value when you can articulate its relevance: “Don’t undervalue what you’ve done. Frame it for the job you want next,” Jensen said.

. She stressed that even complex or niche research has transferable value when you can articulate its relevance: “Don’t undervalue what you’ve done. Frame it for the job you want next,” Jensen said. Building relationships and mentorships . She recommended leaning into networks built during college, including professors, advisors and colleagues — and continuing those connections beyond campus.

. She recommended leaning into networks built during college, including professors, advisors and colleagues — and continuing those connections beyond campus. Giving yourself grace in the uncertainty — Jensen acknowledged that many new graduates feel pressure to have a perfect job immediately. She urged listening to your growth curve and being open to detours.

Veterinarians Brad White, Bob Larson and Jensen also emphasized how the transition to “adulting” can feel disorienting, especially for those in highly technical or research-driven fields.

