Prepare Seeds With Seed Tape

Seed tape is a method of preparing seeds for planting that reduces the amount of time spent bending over the ground. Kansas State University horticulture expert Cynthia Domenghini said seed tape makes it easier to handle small seeds and get proper spacing.

To make a seed tape, cut a paper towel into strips two inches wide by 12 inches long. Create a paste by mixing ½ cup flour with water. Use a ruler and pencil to mark dots on the paper towel at the proper spacing for the type of seed being planted. The seed packet should contain recommended plant spacing guidelines.

“Put one seed on each dot on the paper towel, then put a small drop of the flour paste on top of each seed,” Domenghini said. “Allow the paste to dry before moving the seed tape.”

At the appropriate time, each seed tape can be planted at the proper depth in the garden. Domenghini said the seeds will germinate through the paste.

“Over time, the paper towel will break down into the garden. Toilet tissue and tissue paper are other options for making seed tape,” Domenghini said.

This activity is perfect for getting children involved, she added.

Domenghini and her colleagues in K-State’s Department of Horticulture and Natural Resources produce a weekly Horticulture Newsletter with tips for maintaining home landscapes and gardens.

