PREP – NCKL Fall Week 7 Recap

The Chapman Fighting Irish football team remains atop the 2026 North Central Kansas League football standings after the Irish improved to 4-1, 4-0 Friday night with a 52-8 victory against Concordia.

The Wamego Red Raiders, who had a bye week, remain in 2nd place with a 3-1, 3-0 record while Marysville is in 3rd place with a 3-2, 2-1 record after losing 46-41 against Council Grove and Clay Center is in 4th after losing 17-14 against Abilene, which earned its first victory of the season but remains in 7th place in the NCKL standings with a 1-4, 1-4 record.

Rock Creek, which defeated Tonganoxie 17-12 Friday, is in 5th place with a 3-2, 1-2 record and Concordia is in 6th place with a 1-4, 1-2 record.

Clay Center leads the NCKL volleyball standings with a 28-4, 8-0 record while Rock Creek is in 2nd place at 14-13, 5-3, Abilene is in 3rd with a 10-11, 5-5 record and Chapman is in 4th with a 15-10, 4-4 record.

Here is a look at how each NCKL school did in volleyball and football this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl volleyball team swept Wamego 2-0, 2-0 on Tuesday. The Cowgirls got swept in a non-league triangular on Thursday, losing 2-1 at Hays and 2-1 against Salina South. … The Cowboy football team earned its first victory of the season on Friday, defeating Clay Center 17-14 in overtime.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish volleyball team swept Concordia 2-0, 2-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Irish swept a non-league triangular on Thursday, defeating Smoky Valley 2-0 and Nickerson 2-0. … The Fighting Irish football team defeated Concordia 52-8 on Friday.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team swept Marysville 2-0, 2-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers went 6-0 on Saturday in the Concordia tournament. The Lady Tigers defeated Marysville 2-0, Minneapolis 2-0, Southeast of Saline 2-0, Nemaha Central 2-0, Riley County 2-0 and Beloit 2-0. … The Tiger football team lost 17-14 in overtime against Abilene on Friday.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther volleyball team got swept 2-0, 2-0 by Chapman on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers went 1-3 on Saturday in a tournament they hosted. The Lady Panthers defeated Victoria 2-0. The Lady Panthers lost 2-0 against Riley County, 2-0 against Smith Center and 2-0 against Beloit. … The Panther football team lost 52-8 against Chapman on Friday.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team got swept 2-0, 2-0 by Clay Center on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs split a non-league triangular on Thursday, defeating Republic County 2-0 and losing 2-1 against Smith Center. The Lady Bulldogs went 3-3 on Saturday in the Concordia tournament. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Southeast of Saline 2-1, Nemaha Central 2-0 and Minneapolis 2-0. The Lady Bulldogs lost 2-0 against Clay Center, 2-0 against Riley County and 2-0 against Beloit. … The Bulldog football team lost 46-41 against Council Grove on Friday.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang volleyball team went 1-3 on Saturday in the Ottawa tournament. The Lady Mustangs defeated Ottawa 2-1. The Lady Mustangs lost 2-1 against Basehor-Linwood, 2-1 against Olathe North and 2-0 against Bishop Miege. … The Mustang football team defeated Tonganoxie 17-12 on Friday.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider volleyball team got swept 2-0, 2-0 by Abilene on Tuesday. The Lady Raiders got swept in a non-league triangular on Wednesday, losing 2-0 against Silver Lake and 2-1 against Tonganoxie. … The Red Raider football team had an open week on Friday and will return to action this Friday when they play at Concordia.

2026 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Chapman 4 0 4 1

Wamego 3 0 3 1

Marysville 2 1 3 2

Clay Center 1 2 3 2

Rock Creek 1 2 3 2

Concordia 1 2 1 4

Abilene 1 4 1 4

Friday, October 2

Abilene 17, Clay Center 14

Chapman 52, Concordia 8

Council Grove 46, Marysville 41

Rock Creek 17, Tonganoxie 12

Friday, October 9

Augusta at Abilene

Chapman at Smoky Valley

Hesston at Clay Center

Wamego at Concordia

Riley County at Marysville

Paola at Rock Creek

2026 NCKL Volleyball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 8 0 28 4

Rock Creek 5 3 14 13

Abilene 5 5 10 11

Chapman 4 4 15 10

Wamego 4 6 8 17

Marysville 3 5 10 16

Concordia 1 7 2 20