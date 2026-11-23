The 2026 fall season has entered the national tournament stage for the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association.

The MIAA still has two teams still alive in 2026 season as Northwest Missouri State will represent the MIAA in the 2nd round of the NCAAII national football playoffs and Fort Hays State will represent the MIAA in the NCAAII national semifinals in men’s soccer.

Here is a look at how each MIAA school did in soccer, football and volleyball this past week and or season:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the season with an 18-14, 4-11 record.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies volleyball team finished the season with a 15-14, 7-9 record. … The Jennies soccer team finished the season with a 14-2-4, 8-0-4 record. … The Mule football team finished the season with a 7-4, 6-3 record.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Bronco volleyball team finished the season with a 23-8, 11-4 record. … The Lady Bronco soccer team finished the season with a 10-6-3, 7-2-3 record. … The Bronco football team finished the season with a 5-6, 4-5 record.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 3-1 against Concordia-St. Paul in the first round of the NCAA II national tournament. … The Lady Hornet soccer team finished the season with a 9-6-5, 5-3-4 record. … The Hornet football team finished the season with an 8-3, 6-3 record.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger volleyball team finished the season with a 19-13, 6-9 record. … The Lady Tiger soccer team finished the season with a 2-11-5, 0-9-4 record. … The Tiger men’s soccer team defeated Maryville 3-2 on Friday in the 2nd round of the NCAAII national tournament. The Tigers defeated Lincoln 1-0 on Sunday to qualify for the NCAAII national semifinals on December 3. … The Tiger football team finished the season with a 4-7, 3-6 record.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet volleyball team finished the season with a 9-21, 4-13 record. … The Lady Jet soccer team finished the season with a 2-13-3, 2-9-1 record. … The Jet men’s soccer team finished the season with a 5-11-2, 1-4-1 record.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the season with an 8-18, 2-13 record. … The Lady Lion soccer team finished the season with a 4-9-4, 3-7-3 record. … The Lion football team finished the season with a 4-7, 3-6 record.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon volleyball team defeated Minnesota-Duluth 3-1 on Thursday in the opening round of the NCAA II national tournament. The Lady Griffons saw their season come to an end on Friday when they lost 3-2 against Nebraska Kearney in the 2nd round of the NCAA II national tournament. … The Lady Griffon soccer team finished the season with a 9-5-7, 5-3-4 record. … The Griffon football team finished the season with a 3-8, 2-7 record.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper volleyball team defeated Pittsburg State 3-2 on Thursday in the opening round of the NCAA II national tournament. The Lady Lopers defeated Missouri Western 3-2 on Friday in the 2nd round of the national tournament. The Lady Lopers lost 3-0 against Wayne State on Saturday to see their season come to an end. … The Lady Loper soccer team finished the season with a 3-10-5, 1-8-3 record. … The Loper football team saw its season come to an end with a 2-9, 2-7 record.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk volleyball team finished the season with a 0-28, 0-15 record. … The Lady Riverhawk soccer team finished the season with a 9-8-3, 6-6-2 record. … The Riverhawk men’s soccer team finished the season with a 9-10-0, 2-4-0 record.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Gorilla volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 3-2 against Nebraska Kearney in the first round of the NCAA II national tournament. … The Lady Bearcat soccer team finished the season with a 5-10-2, 5-6-2 record. … The Bearcat football team defeated Ouachita Baptist 45-14 on Saturday to advance in the NCAAII national playoffs.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla volleyball team finished the season with a 25-9, 9-6 record. … The Lady Gorilla soccer team defeated Washburn 4-3 on penalty kicks after finishing regulation tied 0-0. The Lady Gorillas lost 1-0 in double overtime against Missouri-St. Louis on Sunday. … The Gorilla football team finished the season with a 4-7, 4-5 record.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat soccer team finished the season with a 5-9-3, 3-8-1 record. … The Hillcat men’s soccer team finished the season with a 9-4-5, 2-2-2 record.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod volleyball team finished the season with a 23-7, 12-4 record. … The Lady Ichabod soccer team saw its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 4-3 on penalty kicks against Pittsburg State after finishing regulation tied 0-0. … The Ichabod football team saw its season come to an end on Saturday when it lost 58-31 against Harding in the first round of the NCAA II national playoffs.

2026 MIAA Football Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

NW Missouri 10 1 8 1

Washburn 8 3 7 2

Emporia St. 8 3 6 3

Cent. Missouri 7 4 6 3

Pittsburg St. 4 7 4 5

Cent. Okla. 5 6 4 5

Mo. Southern 4 7 3 6

Fort Hays 4 7 3 6

Mo. Western 3 8 2 7

Neb. Kearney 2 9 2 7

Saturday, November 21

NW Missouri State 45, Ouachita Baptist 14

Harding 58, Washburn 31

Saturday, November 28

NW Missouri State at Harding

2026 MIAA Volleyball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Neb. Kearney 29 4 14 1

Emporia St. 24 6 13 3

Mo. Western 24 6 12 3

Washburn 23 7 12 4

Cent. Okla. 23 8 11 4

Pittsburg St. 25 9 9 6

Cent. Missouri 15 14 7 9

NW Missouri 9 16 6 10

Fort Hays 19 13 6 9

Ark. Ft. Smith 18 14 4 11

Kan. Newman 9 21 4 13

Mo. Southern 8 18 2 13

NE State 0 28 0 15

2026 MIAA Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Washburn 17 1 4 10 0 3

Cent. Missouri 14 2 4 8 0 4

Pittsburg St. 18 1 5 8 0 5

Cent. Oklahoma 10 6 3 7 2 3

Emporia St. 9 6 5 5 3 4

Mo. Western 9 5 7 5 3 4

NW Missouri 5 10 2 5 6 2

Mo. Southern 4 9 4 3 7 3

Rogers State 5 9 3 3 8 1

Kan. Newman 2 13 3 2 9 1

Neb. Kearney 3 10 5 1 8 3

Fort Hays 2 11 5 0 9 4

2026 MIAA Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Fort Hays 18 1 3 5 0 1

Rogers State 9 4 5 2 2 2

NE State 9 10 0 2 4 0

Kan. Newman 5 11 2 1 4 1