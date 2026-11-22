Ashby House is stepping into a new chapter with promoted leadership, a refreshed board of directors, and a nearly finished shelter home designed to expand housing capacity for local women and families.

According to the organization, after 19 years as Director of Operations, Patrick Parker has been promoted to Executive Director. Stepping into the top role with nearly two decades of operational experience at the organization, Parker said his focus remains on expanding Ashby House’s community impact.

“I’m excited about helping more homeless women and children navigate their way to permanent housing and long-term success,” Parker said.

Alongside Parker’s promotion, St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Allen Smith has taken over as President of the Ashby House Board of Directors. Smith praised Parker’s compassion and deep connection to the people the shelter serves.

“Patrick is the kind of person who takes the homeless and gives them hope,” Smith said.

Other board leadership roles include:

Vice President: Brittany Willer, Chapter Director of Safe Families for Children – North Central Kansas

Treasurer: Pat Beatty, co-founder of Overland Property Group

Secretary: Jason Graves, K-State University Extension Central Kansas District Horticulture Agent (continuing)

Board Member: Susan Montague, Director of Behavioral Health at St. Francis Ministries (continuing)

The organization also recognized outgoing board members Kelly Moore and Chris Nickell for their years of leadership and service.

The leadership transition coincides with the final stages of Ashby House’s newest shelter home—a multiyear renovation project that started with the relocation of a house and is now nearing completion.

Once open, the facility will allow Ashby House to house more than three additional families and more than 10 additional women. Built with both accessibility and shared living in mind, the residence includes an ADA-accessible bedroom and bathroom, two common living areas, a full kitchen and dining room, a dedicated technology space, and laundry facilities on every level.

As crews put the finishing touches on the building, Ashby House is asking the Salina community to help furnish and prepare the space through its Finish That House campaign. Supporters can donate financially directly to the campaign, or watch Ashby House’s Facebook page for an upcoming Amazon wish list set to launch ahead of Black Friday for those looking to purchase specific household items.