When a multi-vehicle crash turned dangerous earlier this summer, three men didn’t hesitate to step up—and now they’re being recognized with one of the Kansas Highway Patrol’s highest civilian honors.

According to the agency, Troop S Captain Brodi Gosch recently presented the KHP Honorary Trooper Award to Tedd Kimmel, Robby Gray, and Kevin Graber for their quick thinking and bravery following a crash on July 23, 2026.

The agency says the three men saw the wreck happen and immediately jumped in to help. Things got even riskier when leaking fluid caught fire on one of the vehicles. Kimmel, Gray, and Graber grabbed fire extinguishers and went right to work knocking down the flames.

Holding that fire back gave Captain Gosch a crucial window to check on the driver, who was unresponsive, and try to get them out of the heavily damaged vehicle. The three men stayed right there keeping an eye on the fire until Edwards County Fire/Rescue crews arrived and used extrication tools to safely free the driver.

They put themselves in harm’s way for a stranger, and KHP says their fast reaction, courage, and selflessness show public service at its very best.