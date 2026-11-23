The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association basketball teams have not played any intra-MIAA basketball games yet in the 2026-27 season, but there is some early separating in the standings as there are only four teams, two in each division, protecting undefeated records.

Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State sit atop the MIAA men’s basketball standings as the only remaining undefeated MIAA men’s basketball teams, both with identical 3-0, 0-0 records.

Central Oklahoma is in 3rd place in the MIAA men’s standings with a 6-2, 0-0 record.

Fort Hays State and Central Oklahoma are the lone MIAA women’s basketball teams still protecting undefeated seasons.

Fort Hays State leads the MIAA women’s basketball standings with a 5-0, 0-0 record while Central Oklahoma is in 2nd place with a 4-0, 0-0 record. Northeastern State is in 3rd place with a 5-1, 0-0 record.

Here is a look at what each MIAA winter team has done this past week, to open the season or when they are scheduled to begin the season:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 65-53 against Drury on Wednesday. The Lady Lions lost 67-59 against Midwestern State on Saturday. … The Lion men’s basketball team defeated Midwestern State 64-63 on Friday. The Lions lost 73-52 against Lubbock Christian on Saturday.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

Women’s Basketball – The Jennies basketball team defeated Lincoln 67-49 on Thursday.

Men’s Basketball – The Mule basketball team defeated Columbia College 104-66 on Thursday.

The Mule men’s wrestling team competed in the Central Missouri Open on Saturday.

Central Oklahoma

Women’s Basketball – The Lady Bronco basketball team defeated St. Mary’s 47-41 on Friday.

The Bronco men’s basketball team defeated Hesston 82-71 on Wednesday. The Broncos defeated Southwest Oklahoma State 73-58 on Saturday. … The Bronco men’s wrestling team will return to the mat on December 3 against Kansas Newman.

EMPORIA STATE

Women’s Basketball – The Lady Hornet basketball team lost 77-68 against Angelos State on Tuesday. The Lady Hornets lost 69-53 against East Central on Friday.

The Hornet men’s basketball team defeated Kansas Christian 83-66 on Tuesday. The Hornets lost 87-85 against Oklahoma Baptist on Saturday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger basketball team defeated Minnesota State-Moorhead 60-58 on Friday. The Lady Tigers defeated Ouachita Baptist 97-56 on Saturday. … The Tiger men’s basketball team lost 65-61 against William Jewell on Wednesday. The Tigers lost 72-69 against South Dakota Mines on Saturday. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team competed in the Fort Hays State Open on Sunday. … The Tiger men’s wrestling team competed in the Nebraska Kearney Open on Saturday.

KANSAS NEWMAN

Women’s Basketball – The Lady Jet basketball team defeated Kansas Christian 94-41 on Thursday.

Men’s Basketball – The Jet men’s basketball team lost 68-64 against Kansas City on Tuesday. The Jets lost 67-48 against Wayne State on Friday.

The Jet men’s wrestling team competed in the Nebraska Kearney Open on Saturday.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion basketball team defeated Southern Nazarene 90-60 on Wednesday. The Lady Lions defeated Northwestern Oklahoma 72-58 on Saturday. … Men’s Basketball – The Lion men’s basketball team defeated Mission 106-68 on Tuesday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon basketball team lost 71-64 against Harding on Tuesday. The Lady Griffons defeated Ouachita Baptist 73-54 on Friday. The Lady Griffons defeated Wayne State 77-58 on Saturday. … The Griffon men’s basketball team lost 75-61 against Southwest Minnesota State on Friday. The Griffons defeated Mary 93-77 on Saturday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper basketball team defeated Augustana 57-56 on Thursday. The Lady Lopers defeated Colorado Springs-Colorado 61-54 on Sunday. … The Loper men’s basketball team lost 79-71 against Chadron State on Wednesday. The Lopers defeated Regis 78-69 on Sunday. … The Loper men’s wrestling team competed in the Nebraska Kearney Open on Saturday.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk basketball team defeated Ouachita Baptist 85-68 on Wednesday. The Lady Riverhawks defeated Henderson State 74-61 on Saturday. … The Riverhawk men’s basketball team defeated Arkansas Tech 69-59 on Tuesday. The Riverhawks defeated Arkansas Monticello 63-59 on Saturday. … The Lady Riverhawk wrestling team competed in the Fort Hays State Open on Sunday. … The Riverhawk men’s wrestling team competed in the Nebraska Kearney Open on Saturday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat basketball team lost 61-51 against Rockhurst on Friday. The Lady Bearcats defeated Minnesota-Moorhead 65-60 on Saturday. … The Bearcat men’s basketball team defeated U. Mary 81-61 on Friday.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla basketball team lost 63-58 against Wayne State on Friday. The Lady Gorillas lost 65-55 against Rockhurst on Saturday. … The Gorilla men’s basketball team defeated Missouri S&T 81-63 on Thursday.

ROGERS STATE

Women’s Basketball – The Lady Hillcat basketball team defeated Haskell 69-47 on Tuesday. The Lady Hillcats lost 67-54 against Oklahoma Christian on Thursday.

The Hillcat men’s basketball team defeated College of the Ozarks 88-49 on Wednesday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod basketball team lost 46-43 against Delta State on Friday. The Lady Ichabod lost 64-60 against Missouri-St. Louis on Saturday. … The Ichabod men’s basketball team defeated Rockhurst 86-69 on Wednesday.

2026-27 MIAA Men’s Basketball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Mo. Southern 0 0 3 0

Pittsburg State 0 0 3 0

Central Okla. 0 0 6 2

Ark. F. Smith 0 0 4 1

Mo. Western 0 0 4 1

Washburn 0 0 4 1

Emporia State 0 0 3 1

NE State 0 0 3 1

Newman 0 0 2 3

Rogers State 0 0 1 2

Fort Hays State 0 0 1 3

NW Missouri St. 0 0 1 3

Neb. Kearney 0 0 1 4

Central Mo. 0 0 1 4

2026-27 MIAA Women’s Basketball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Fort Hays State 0 0 5 0

Cent. Oklahoma 0 0 4 0

NE State 0 0 5 1

Mo. Southern 0 0 4 1

Cent. Missouri 0 0 4 3

Neb. Kearney 0 0 3 2

Mo. Western 0 0 3 4

Ark. F. Smith 0 0 2 3

Pittsburg State 0 0 2 3

NW Missouri 0 0 2 3

Washburn 0 0 1 3

Newman 0 0 1 3

Rogers State 0 0 1 4

Emporia State 0 0 0 4