City Approves 2027 Budget

Salina City Commissioners approved the 2027 budget Monday evening which for the second time in six years includes a mill levy increase.

The new budget includes an increase of 1 mill. A 1 mill increase costs taxpayers $1 for every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value.

Commissioners officially approved three budget resolutions which include:

Resolution No. 27-8370 levying a property tax rate exceeding the revenue neutral rate

Ordinance No. 27-11296 adopting and appropriating the 2027 annual budget.

Resolution No. 27-8367 adopting the 2027 Comprehensive Fee Schedule for the City of Salina.

According to the City, property tax revenue, which is the City’s 2nd largest revenue source in the General Fund at about 23%, is being budgeted with a 1 mill increase over the 2026 rate. This revenue source continues to show very inconsistent growth. With the increase in mill levy and slight increase in assessed valuation, the 2027 budget includes an increase in property tax revenue about 13.5% higher than 2025.