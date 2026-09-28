COLLEGE – MIAA Fall Week 7 Recap

Despite having the week off, the Emporia State football team has moved into first place in the 2026 Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association’s football standings.

The Hornets take over the top spot with a 4-0, 2-0 record while Central Missouri moves into 2nd place with a 3-1, 2-0 record.

Emporia State and Central Missouri, which defeated Missouri Southern 24-14 Saturday, move ahead of Northwest Missouri State because the Bearcats suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday, losing 19-14 against Central Oklahoma.

In other MIAA football games on Saturday, Missouri Western defeated Fort Hays State 46-29 and Washburn defeated Nebraska Kearney 42-7.

Nebraska Kearney moves into the top spot in the MIAA volleyball standings with a 15-1, 4-0 record while Missouri Western is in 2nd place with a 13-1, 3-0 record and Washburn is in 3rd place with a 14-3, 4-1 record.

Fort Hays State remains atop the MIAA men’s soccer standings with a 6-1-2, 2-0-0 record while Kansas Newman moved into 2nd place with a 2-7-0, 1-1-0 record, followed by Rogers State (5-3-1, 1-2-0) and Northeastern State (3-6-0, 1-2-0).

Pittsburg State remains atop the MIAA women’s soccer standings with a 9-0-1, 4-0-1 record while Central Missouri is 2nd with a 7-0-0, 3-0-0 record and Washburn is in 3rd place with a 7-0-2, 3-0-1 record.

Here is a look at how MIAA school did in soccer, football and volleyball this past week:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion volleyball team defeated Northeastern State 3-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Lions lost 3-0 against Washburn on Friday.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies volleyball team defeated Maryville 3-0 on Tuesday. The Jennies lost 3-1 against Central Oklahoma on Friday. The Jennies defeated Kansas Newman 3-0 on Saturday. … The Jennies soccer team defeated Fort Hays State 4-0 on Friday. The Jennies defeated Nebraska Kearney 4-0 on Sunday. … The Mule football team defeated Missouri Southern 24-14 on Saturday.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Bronco volleyball team defeated Missouri Southern 3-0 on Thursday. The Lady Broncos defeated Central Missouri 3-1 on Friday. … The Lady Bronco soccer team defeated Rogers State 3-1 on Friday. The Lady Broncos earned a 0-0 tie with Pittsburg State on Sunday. … The Bronco football team defeated Northwest Missouri State 19-14 on Saturday.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet volleyball team lost 3-0 against Nebraska-Kearney on Friday. The Lady Hornets defeated Fort Hays State 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Hornet soccer team earned a 0-0 tie with Northeastern State on Sunday. … The Hornet football team had the week off but still moved into 1st place in the MIAA and will return to action Saturday when they play against Missouri Western.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger volleyball team defeated Pittsburg State 3-2 on Friday. The Lady Tigers lost 3-1 against Emporia State on Saturday. … The Lady Tiger soccer team lost 4-0 against Central Missouri on Friday. The Lady Tigers lost 2-0 against Missouri Southern on Sunday. … Men’s Soccer – The Tiger men’s soccer team defeated Harding 2-0 on Thursday. The Tigers defeated Ouachita Baptist 1-0 on Saturday. … The Tiger football team lost 49-26 against Missouri Western on Saturday.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet volleyball team lost 3-0 against Oklahoma Christian on Tuesday. The Lady Jets defeated Missouri Southern 3-1 on Friday. The Lady Jets lost 3-0 against Central Missouri on Saturday. … The Lady Jet soccer team lost 3-1 against Northwest Missouri State on Friday. The Lady Jets lost 2-1 against Missouri Western on Sunday. … The Jet men’s soccer team lost 1-0 against Ouachita Baptist on Thursday. The Jets defeated Harding 2-0 on Saturday.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion volleyball team lost 3-0 against Central Oklahoma on Thursday. The Lady Lions lost 3-1 against Kansas Newman on Friday. … The Lady Lion soccer team tied Nebraska Kearney 0-0 on Friday. The Lady Lions earned a 2-0 victory against Fort Hays State on Sunday. … The Lion football team lost 24-14 against Central Missouri on Saturday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon volleyball team defeated Northwest Missouri State 3-0 on Friday. … The Lady Griffon soccer team tied Drury 1-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Griffons lost 2-0 against Washburn on Friday. The Lady Griffons defeated Kansas Newman 2-1 on Sunday. … The Griffon football team defeated Fort Hays State 46-29 on Saturday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper volleyball team defeated Emporia State 3-0 on Friday. The Lady Lopers defeated Pittsburg State 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Loper soccer team tied Missouri Southern 0-0 on Friday. The Lady Lopers lost 4-0 against Central Missouri on Sunday. … The Loper football team lost 42-7 against Washburn on Saturday.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk volleyball team lost 3-0 against Arkansas Fort Smith on Tuesday. The Lady Riverhawks lost 3-0 against Washburn on Saturday. The Lady Riverhawk soccer team lost 1-0 against Pittsburg State on Friday. The Lady Riverhawks earned a 0-0 tie with Emporia State on Sunday. … The Riverhawk men’s soccer team defeated Southern Nazarene 3-0 on Wednesday. The Riverhawks defeated Rogers State 2-1 on Saturday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team lost 3-1 against Washburn on Tuesday. The Lady Bearcats lost 3-0 against Missouri Western on Friday. … The Lady Bearcat soccer team defeated Kansas Newman 3-1 on Friday. The Lady Bearcats lost 2-0 against Washburn on Sunday. … The Bearcat football team lost 19-14 against Central Oklahoma on Saturday.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla volleyball team lost 3-2 against Fort Hays State on Friday. The Lady Gorillas lost 3-0 against Nebraska Kearney on Saturday. … The Lady Gorilla soccer team defeated Northeastern State 1-0 on Friday. The Lady Gorillas earned a 0-0 tie with Central Oklahoma on Sunday. … The Gorilla football team had the week off and will look for their first win of the season next Saturday at Nebraska Kearney.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat soccer team lost 3-1 against Central Oklahoma on Friday. … The Hillcat men’s soccer team lost 2-1 against Northeastern State on Saturday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod volleyball team defeated Northwest Missouri State 3-1 on Tuesday. The Lady Ichabod defeated Arkansas Fort Smtih 3-0 on Friday. The Lady Ichabod defeated Northeastern State 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Ichabod soccer team defeated Missouri Western 2-0 on Friday. The Lady Ichabod defeated Northwest Missouri State 2-0 on Sunday. … The Ichabod football team defeated Nebraska Kearney 42-7 on Saturday.

2026 MIAA Football Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Emporia St. 4 0 2 0

Cent. Missouri 3 1 2 0

NW Missouri 3 1 2 1

Washburn 4 1 2 1

Fort Hays 2 2 1 1

Cent. Okla. 2 2 1 1

Mo. Western 2 2 1 1

Mo. Southern 1 3 0 2

Neb. Kearney 0 4 0 2

Pittsburg St. 0 4 0 2

September 26

Central Missouri 24, Missouri Southern 14

Missouri Western 46, Fort Hays State 29

Central Oklahoma 19, Northwest Missouri State 14

Washburn 42, Nebraska Kearney 7

October 3

Central Oklahoma at Central Missouri

Missouri Southern at Fort Hays State

Missouri Western at Emporia State

Pittsburg State at Nebraska Kearney

2026 MIAA Volleyball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Neb. Kearney 15 1 4 0

Mo. Western 13 1 3 0

Washburn 14 3 4 1

Emporia St. 14 2 3 1

Cent. Missouri 11 6 3 1

NW Missouri 5 8 2 2

Ark. Ft. Smith 13 4 2 2

Cent. Okla. 12 5 2 2

Mo. Southern 7 8 1 3

Fort Hays 11 6 1 3

Kan. Newman 5 12 1 4

Pittsburg St. 11 4 0 3

Northeastern State 0 15 0 4

2026 MIAA Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Pittsburg St. 9 0 1 4 0 1

Cent. Missouri 7 0 0 3 0 0

Washburn 7 0 2 3 0 1

Emporia St. 5 2 2 2 0 1

Cent. Oklahoma 5 3 2 2 0 2

Rogers State 4 2 2 2 1 0

Mo. Western 5 1 4 2 1 1

Mo. Southern 2 4 2 1 2 1

NW Missouri 1 7 0 1 4 0

Neb. Kearney 2 5 3 0 3 1

Kan. Newman 0 8 2 0 4 0

Fort Hays 2 7 1 0 5 0

2026 MIAA Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Fort Hays 6 1 2 2 0 0

Kan. Newman 2 7 0 1 1 0

Rogers State 5 3 1 1 2 0

NE State 3 6 0 1 2 0