Santa’s Stash is back. That jolly old elf dropped off a giant box of money on Monday, and now it’s your job to guess how much is in it.

The sealed glass box contains a super secret amount of bills and change. Only Santa and his elves know how much is in the box.

Meridian Media and the Smoky Hill Museum have teamed up to give you a chance to guess how much money is in the heavily guarded loot box. It will be out daily at multiple locations across the area.

Santa’s Stash will be out at the following times and locations:

Tuesday, November 17 – Salina Tech 10a-12p

Wednesday, November 18 – Burgess Locksmith (201 E. Elm) 12p-2p

Wednesday, November 18 – Nex-Tech Wireless 5-7p

Thursday, November 19 – Smoky Hill Museum 11a-1p

Thursday, November 19 – Vernon Jewelers 4-6p

Saturday, November 21 – Vanderbilts Time 1-3

Saturday, November 21 – Peachy Cheeks Time 4-6

Tuesday, November 24 – B&K Prescription Shop 4-6

Saturday, November 28 Nu Image Audio 9-11a

Tuesday, December 1 – Vanderbilt’s 12-2p

Tuesday, December 1 – American Family Insurance – Scott Auscherman Agency 3-5p

Thursday, December 3 – First National Bank of Hope – Hope 1-3p

Thursday, December 3 – Vernon Jewelers 4-6p

Friday, December 4 – First National Bank of Hope – Miltonvale 1-3p

Saturday, December 5 Peachy Cheeks 2-4p

Sunday, December 6 – Vanderbilt’s 3-5p

Monday, December 7 – Commercial Tire 3-5p

Wednesday, December 9 – Burgess Locksmith 11a-1p

Thursday, December 10 – Vernon Jewelers 4-6p

Friday, December 11 – Smoky Hill Museum 11a-1p

Friday, December 11- Solutions for Life 4-6p

Saturday, December 12 – Vanderbilt’s 4-6p

At each stop, guesses of how much money is in the box are taken. The person with the closest guess at each location becomes a finalist.

All of the finalists will be invited to final event Saturday, December 19th, at the Smoky Hill Museum where the cash will be given away.