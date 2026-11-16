A Salina church will be giving away free groceries. The Ark Church Salina is planning its 9th annual grocery giveaway this coming Saturday, November 21st.

The grocery giveaway is a drive-through event where people from Salina and surrounding communities receive free groceries. They do not ask for any personal information such as income, address, or even a name.

The church tells KSAL News they will be providing free groceries to the first 850 vehicles that arrive at Dean Evans Stadium. The hope is to help as many families as possible this Thanksgiving.

Volunteers will fill vehicles with bags of groceries, including among other things:

Ground Beef

Potatoes

Corn

Cereal

Peanut Butter

Pizzas

Green Beans

Bread

Chicken Nuggets

You’ll park on the south side of Dean Evans Stadium, and stay in your vehicle until they serve you.

There will be multiple serving stations and over 500 volunteers to get vehicles through the line quickly.

They will able to serve the first 850 vehicles in line. You must be in a vehicle in order to get groceries. They are not able to give more than one set of groceries to a vehicle. It’s one portion per vehicle.

They are unable to deliver or hold back groceries .

The free grocery giveaway is Saturday morning, November 21st, at Dean Evans Stadium on Markley Road. It begins at 8:30.

The church says the goal is to provide food, hope, and joy to people during the holiday season. Their desire is to show the love of Jesus through their actions.