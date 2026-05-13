PREP – NCAA Spring Week 8 Recap

The North Central Activities Association has entered the home stretch of the 2026 spring season with some NCAA baseball and softball teams already concluding their regular seasons and some with some regular season action still to come this week before postseason action begins next week.

Southeast of Saline is in 1st place in the NCAA baseball standings with a 19-2, 11-1 record, while Sacred Heart is in 2nd place with a 16-8, 9-3 record.

Southeast of Saline also leads the NCAA softball standings with a 17-1, 12-0 record. Sacred Heart is in 4th place with a 14-8, 6-4 record.

Here is a look at when each NCAA baseball and softball team did this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan softball team swept Republic County 6-1, 15-5 on Friday. … The Trojan baseball team was swept 10-0, 8-6 by Clay Center on Thursday.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat softball team got swept 10-0, 18-5 by Southeast of Saline on Tuesday. The Lady Bearcats swept Plainville 23-6, 25-6 on Thursday. The Lady Bearcats swept Ellinwood 17-8, 14-4 on Friday. … The Bearcat baseball team got swept 6-0, 9-6 by Southeast of Saline on Tuesday. The Bearcats swept Republic County 13-1, 14-4 on Friday.

LYONS

The Lady Lion softball team got swept 25-0, 20-0 by Southeast of Saline on Thursday. …

The Lion baseball team got swept 5-2, 5-2 by Southeast of Saline on Thursday.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion softball team swept Ellinwood 17-8, 14-4 on Friday. … The Lion baseball team was swept 6-2, 11-10 by Ellinwood on Friday. The Lions swept Plainville 16-0, 15-1 on Monday.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff softball team lost 16-0 against Bennington on Tuesday. The Lady Buffs were swept 6-1, 15-5 by Beloit on Friday. … The Buff baseball team got swept by Ellsworth 13-1, 14-4 on Friday.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight softball team split with Russell on Thursday, winning the 1st game 10-6 and losing the 2nd game 12-11. … The Knight baseball team split with Russell on Thursday, winning the 1st game 3-1 and losing the 2nd game 5-1.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan softball team swept Ellsworth 10-0, 18-5 on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans swept Lyons 25-0, 20-0 on Thursday. … The Trojan baseball team swept Ellsworth 6-0, 9-6 on Tuesday. The Trojans wept Lyons 5-2, 5-2 on Thursday.