Bethany Names New Dean of Students

Bethany College has a new Dean of Student Affairs.

According to the school, Dr. Josh Doak has been named the College’s new Dean of Student Affairs effective June 8, 2026. In this role, Dr. Doak will provide leadership for student engagement, campus life, student support services, and initiatives focused on student success and belonging. He brings a strong background in higher education leadership and a student-centered approach that aligns with Bethany College’s commitment to fostering a supportive and transformative campus experience.

Josh brings strong experience in student affairs, academic leadership, and community partnerships. He currently serves as Dean of Aviation at Wichita State University Tech and previously served in several leadership roles at Kansas State University Salina, including Director of Academic and Career Engagement and Director of Corporate Engagement and Business Development. In those roles, he led efforts in student success, internships, career readiness, campus events, and employer and community partnerships. Josh also brings valuable experience from private higher education. As Assistant Director of Student Life at Baker University, he advised Student Senate, supported more than 30 student organizations, created leadership development programming, and oversaw fraternity and sorority life.

“Josh impressed our campus community with his collaborative spirit and his deep commitment to student engagement,” said Bethany College President Laura Crawley. “He understands that the Office of Student Affairs is central to the mission of the College. Josh brings the vision,

experience, and heart that will enrich the student experience at Bethany.” Josh earned his Doctorate of Education in Leadership in Higher Education from Baker University in 2024. He also holds a master’s degree in Student Affairs Administration in Higher Education from Ball State University and a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Fort Hays State University.

Josh and his family live in Lindsborg, and that connection is important. Lauren Doak, Josh’s wife, is Recreation Director for the City of Lindsborg, and their community commitment runs deep. Josh understands that Bethany College and Lindsborg are not simply neighbors. The strength of the College and the strength of the town are closely connected. His experience nurturing partnerships with employers, alumni, civic leaders, and community organizations will be valuable as Bethany continues to build on its long, shared history with Lindsborg and the Smoky Valley.

“Josh and his family already call Lindsborg home,” Dr. Crawley said. “That gives him a meaningful perspective on how we welcome students into Bethany College and the broader Lindsborg community. His leadership will help us build the kind of student experience where

students know they belong on campus and in the community.”

As Dean of Student Affairs, Josh will provide leadership for student life outside the classroom and key support for student learning in the classroom. This includes student engagement, residential life, clubs and organizations, student government, student conduct, leadership

development, and campus culture. He will serve on the College leadership team and work closely with colleagues and with community partners to help Bethany College students grow through challenges and complete their degrees.