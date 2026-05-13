First Medallion Clue Released

The search is on. The Smoky Hill River Festival Medallion Quest is underway.

The first clue was released by Salina Arts & Humanities Wednesday morning. It is:

“Head for Aurora”

Two different Festival Medallion Quest clues will be provided each day, at 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Since the Medallion Quest’s inception, thousands have taken part. The Medallion is a unique object designed each year by an artist. The custom-designed Medallion looks different each time. It has been made from wood, paper, clay, resin, or plastic, designed by an artist to resemble a wide variety of objects to ensure a challenging hunt.

The Festival Medallion Quest 2026 prize package includes the following: