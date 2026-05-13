First Medallion Clue Released

The search is on. The Smoky Hill River Festival Medallion Quest is underway.
The first clue was released by Salina Arts & Humanities Wednesday morning. It is:
“Head for Aurora”
Two different Festival Medallion Quest clues will be provided each day, at 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Since the Medallion Quest’s inception, thousands have taken part. The Medallion is a unique object designed each year by an artist. The custom-designed Medallion looks different each time. It has been made from wood, paper, clay, resin, or plastic, designed by an artist to resemble a wide variety of objects to ensure a challenging hunt.
The Festival Medallion Quest 2026 prize package includes the following:
- $1,000 in cash
- $2,000 in Festival Gift Certificates, to be used for purchases in any of the exhibiting artists’ booths throughout the Festival grounds, including the Demonstration Area during the weekend
- Four (4) Festival admission wristbands
- One (1) on-ground Festival parking pass (weather permitting)
- Four (4) invitations to the Festival’s Art Patron Party on Thursday, June 11
- Four (4) Smoky Hill River Festival t-shirts
- Gift Certificate for two (2) tickets to attend the theatrical release of the film 4 Days In Juneat the Salina Art Center Cinema, running July 10 – 15, 2026