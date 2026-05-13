First Medallion Clue Released

By Todd Pittenger May 13, 2026

The search is on. The Smoky Hill River Festival Medallion Quest is underway.

The first clue was released by Salina Arts & Humanities Wednesday morning. It is:

“Head for Aurora”

Two different Festival Medallion Quest clues will be provided each day, at 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Since the Medallion Quest’s inception, thousands have taken part. The Medallion is a unique object designed each year by an artist. The custom-designed Medallion looks different each time.  It has been made from wood, paper, clay, resin, or plastic, designed by an artist to resemble a wide variety of objects to ensure a challenging hunt.

The Festival Medallion Quest 2026 prize package includes the following:

  • $1,000 in cash
  • $2,000 in Festival Gift Certificates, to be used for purchases in any of the exhibiting artists’ booths throughout the Festival grounds, including the Demonstration Area during the weekend
  • Four (4) Festival admission wristbands
  • One (1) on-ground Festival parking pass (weather permitting)
  • Four (4) invitations to the Festival’s Art Patron Party on Thursday, June 11
  • Four (4) Smoky Hill River Festival t-shirts
  • Gift Certificate for two (2) tickets to attend the theatrical release of the film 4 Days In Juneat the Salina Art Center Cinema, running July 10 – 15, 2026

 