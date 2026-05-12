New St. Mary’s Grade School Assistant Principal

A new Assistant Principal will part of St. Mary’s Grade School in Salina beginning with the 2026–2027 school year.

According to Salina Catholic Schools, Alicia Knight joins St. Mary’s after serving as Assistant Principal at Holy

Family Elementary School, where she has helped support the school’s Catholic mission while fostering a strong culture of faith, academic excellence, and community.

A graduate of Thomas More Prep-Marian Junior/Senior High School, Alicia earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education with a minor in special education from Fort Hays State University before later completing her master’s degree in educational administration. Prior to moving into school leadership, she taught elementary students in both Gardner and Hays, including at O’Loughlin Elementary School.

“Alicia is a faith-filled leader who understands the importance of forming the whole child — academically, spiritually, and personally,” said Geoff Andrews, Superintendent of Schools for the Catholic Diocese of Salina. “She brings positive energy, leadership experience, and a deep love for Catholic education. We are excited to welcome her and her family to the St. Mary’s community.”

Tym Bonilla said Alicia’s background and leadership style make her an excellent fit for the St. Mary’s community.

“Alicia has a genuine love for Catholic education and a clear passion for supporting students, teachers, and families,” Bonilla said. “She leads with both professionalism and compassion, and I am excited for the energy, experience, and collaborative spirit she will bring to St. Mary’s Grade School.”

Alicia said she is grateful for the opportunity to continue serving Catholic education within the Diocese of Salina.

“I am honored to join St. Mary’s Grade School and become part of such a strong and faith-filled school community,” Alicia said. “Catholic schools have played an important role in both my personal and professional life, and I look forward to partnering with families, staff, and students to continue building a culture centered on faith, excellence, and relationships.”

Alicia and her husband, Kegan, have four children, and are looking forward to moving to the community this summer.