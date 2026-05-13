First Abilene Rodeo Queen in 45 Years

A long-standing tradition of the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo is bringing Miss Rodeo America and Miss Rodeo K-State to town during rodeo week.

According to the Rodeo, this year a third queen will join these two as Miss Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo Queen. Sarah Nemechek is the first Miss Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo Queen since 1981.

Sarah hails from Goodland, and is the 19-year-old daughter of Jerry and Penny Nemechek. As a dedicated ambassador for the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo, Sarah will spend the coming year traveling across the state, sharing her passion and promoting the sport of rodeo.

She is currently a student at Kansas State University and will be a sophomore this fall. She is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in animal science on the pre-vet track, while also completing an equine science certificate. Her long-term goal is to earn a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine, after which she plans to return to northwest Kansas to serve her community as a mixed-animal veterinarian.

Sarah’s roots in the industry run deep as an active competitor in the arena. As a proud member of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association, she represents the Kansas State University Rodeo Team in barrel racing.

Outside of her time in the saddle, Sarah enjoys silversmithing, a hobby that allows her to explore her creative side and learn a craft with historical ties to the western industry. She also enjoys spending time with her three dogs and working on her family farm. Sarah is truly honored to hold this title and is excited for the year to come!

The queen pageant was held on Sunday, May 3rd at the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo arena and Sterl Hall. The contestants were judged on the following categories of Horsemanship, Modeling, Speech, a Personal Interview and a written exam. Each contestant was within the ages of 16-25, a resident of the state of Kansas, and had to be able and willing to travel around the state to represent the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo. The winner received a crown, belt buckle and a pair of chaps.

The Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo is July 28th through July 31st, 7:30 pm nightly. The public will have a chance to meet Sarah, along with Miss Rodeo America Olivia Favero and Miss Rodeo K-State Faith Roten every night after the rodeo for autograph sessions. Tickets can be purchased online at www.wildbillhickokrodeo.com or at ticket outlets beginning in July.