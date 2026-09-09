PREP – NCAA Fall Week 3 Recap

The North Central Activities Association went through its first full week of activities during the 2026 fall season competition with varying results.

The NCAA had its first Football Friday this past week as Southeast of Saline defeated Beloit 24-22, Ellsworth defeated Minneapolis 14-8 and Lyons defeated Republic County 22-14. Sacred Heart defeated Valley Heights 40-11 in a non-NCAA contest.

Here is a look at how each NCAA school did in football and volleyball this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan volleyball team lost 2-1 against Ellinwood on Thursday. … The Trojan football team opened the season on Friday suffering a 24-22 loss against Southeast of Saline.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team opened NCAA action on Tuesday with a doubleheader sweep against Republic County, winning each match 2-0. … The Bearcat football team opened the season on Friday, earning a 14-8 victory against Minneapolis.

LYONS

The Lady Lion volleyball team opened the season on Tuesday, getting swept in an NCAA doubleheader by Minneapolis. The Lady Lions lost the 1st match 2-0 and the 2nd match 2-1. … The Lion football team opened the season on Friday, earning a 22-14 victory against Republic County.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion volleyball team swept an NCAA doubleheader against Lyons on Tuesday, winning the 1st match 2-0 and the 2nd match 2-1. The Lady Lions split two matches at Hesston on Thursday, defeating Wichita Trinity 2-0 and losing 2-1 against Hesston. … The Lion football team opened the season on Friday, suffering a 14-8 loss against Ellsworth.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff volleyball team got swept in an NCAA doubleheader by Ellsworth on Tuesday, losing each match 2-0. … The Buff football team opened the season on Friday, suffering a 22-14 loss against Lyons.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight volleyball team swept a doubleheader against Solomon on Tuesday, winning each match 2-0. The Lady Knights were swept by Southeast of Saline 2-0, and 2-0 on Thursday. … The Knight football team opened the season on Friday, earning a 40-11 victory against Valley Heights.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan volleyball team opened the season on Tuesday splitting a pair of matches in the Hoisington triangular. The Lady Trojans defeated Scott City 2-0 and lost 2-0 against Hoisington. The Lady Trojans swept Sacred Heart 2-0, and 2-0 on Thursday. … The Trojan football team opened the season on Friday, earning a 24-22 victory against Beloit.

2026 NCAA Football Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 1 0 1 0

Ellsworth 1 0 1 0

Lyons 1 0 1 0

Sacred Heart 1 0 0 0

Beloit 0 1 0 1

Minneapolis 0 1 0 1

Republic County0 1 0 1

Friday, September 4

SE of Saline 24, Beloit 22

Sacred Heart 40, Valley Heights 11

Ellsworth 14, Minneapolis 8

Lyons 22, Republic County 14

Friday, September 11

Sacred Heart at Ellsworth

SE of Saline at Lyons

Concordia at Beloit

Republic County at Minneapolis

2026 NCAA Volleyball Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 3 1 2 0

Ellsworth 6 0 2 0

Minneapolis 5 4 2 0

Beloit 4 1 0 0

Sacred Heart 4 5 0 2

Rep. County 0 2 0 2

Lyons 0 2 0 2