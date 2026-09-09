Relay For Life Chicken Dinner Fundraiser

Winner winner chicken dinner. This Wednesday you can help Saline County Relay for Life in their local fight against cancer by simply enjoying a meal.

Stop by Jim’s Country Style Chicken and let your meal make a difference. Every bite helps in the cancer fight.

Mention “Relay For Life” when you order and Jim’s will donate 25% to the organization. Dine in and carry out are available. If ordering online for pickup or delivery enter “Relay for Life” in the special instructions box.

All proceeds from Relay For Life, and connected events, benefit the American Cancer Society. In 2026, more than 2 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the United States and more than 600,000 Americans will die from cancer.

With help from chapters across the country like the Saline County chapter, Relay For Life has raised more than $6.9 billion to support the fight against cancer since 1985.