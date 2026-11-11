PREP – NCAA Fall Week 12 Recap

The 2026 North Central Activities Association’s fall season is down to one team, the Beloit Trojan football team.
The Trojans kept the NCAA fall season alive this past Friday, when the Trojans defeated Riley County 28-14 in the 2nd round of the Class 2A playoffs.
The Trojans will look to keep their season alive this Friday night when they host Marysville in a 3rd round playoff contest.
Here is a look at how each NCAA school did in football and volleyball this past week and or season:
BELOIT
The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the season with a 39-5, 12-0 record. … The Trojan football team defeated Riley County 28-14 on Friday in the 2nd round of the 2A playoffs.
ELLSWORTH
The Lady Bearcat volleyball team finished the season with a 22-13, 7-5 record. … The Bearcat football team finished the season with a 1-7, 1-3 record.
LYONS
The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the season with a 2-32, 0-12 record. … The Lion football team finished the season with a 5-4, 2-1 record.
MINNEAPOLIS
The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the season with a 19-19, 6-6 record. … The Lion football team finished the season with a 1-7, 0-4 record.
REPUBLIC COUNTY
The Lady Buff volleyball team finished the season with an 11-25, 2-10 record. … The Buff football team finished the season with a 2-6, 1-2 record.
SACRED HEART
The Lady Knight volleyball team finished the season with a 19-16, 6-6 record. … The Knight football team finished the season with a 4-5, 2-1 record.
SOUTHEAST OF SALINE
The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the season with a 21-17, 9-3 record. … The Trojan football team finished the season with a 5-4, 4-0 record.
2026 NCAA Football Standings
Overall NCAA
Team W L W L
SE of Saline 5 3 4 0
Beloit 9 1 2 1
Lyons 5 4 2 1
Sacred Heart 4 5 2 1
Republic County2 6 1 2
Ellsworth 1 7 1 3
Minneapolis 1 7 0 4
Friday, November 6
Beloit 28, Riley County 14
Friday, November 13
Marysville at Beloit
2026 NCAA Volleyball Standings
Overall NCAA
Team W L W L
Beloit 39 5 12 0
Ellsworth 22 13 7 5
SE of Saline 21 17 9 3
Sacred Heart 19 16 6 6
Minneapolis 19 19 6 6
Rep. County 11 25 2 10
Lyons 2 32 0 12