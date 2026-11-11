PREP – NCAA Fall Week 12 Recap

The 2026 North Central Activities Association’s fall season is down to one team, the Beloit Trojan football team.

The Trojans kept the NCAA fall season alive this past Friday, when the Trojans defeated Riley County 28-14 in the 2nd round of the Class 2A playoffs.

The Trojans will look to keep their season alive this Friday night when they host Marysville in a 3rd round playoff contest.

Here is a look at how each NCAA school did in football and volleyball this past week and or season:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the season with a 39-5, 12-0 record. … The Trojan football team defeated Riley County 28-14 on Friday in the 2nd round of the 2A playoffs.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team finished the season with a 22-13, 7-5 record. … The Bearcat football team finished the season with a 1-7, 1-3 record.

LYONS

The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the season with a 2-32, 0-12 record. … The Lion football team finished the season with a 5-4, 2-1 record.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the season with a 19-19, 6-6 record. … The Lion football team finished the season with a 1-7, 0-4 record.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff volleyball team finished the season with an 11-25, 2-10 record. … The Buff football team finished the season with a 2-6, 1-2 record.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight volleyball team finished the season with a 19-16, 6-6 record. … The Knight football team finished the season with a 4-5, 2-1 record.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the season with a 21-17, 9-3 record. … The Trojan football team finished the season with a 5-4, 4-0 record.

2026 NCAA Football Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 5 3 4 0

Beloit 9 1 2 1

Lyons 5 4 2 1

Sacred Heart 4 5 2 1

Republic County2 6 1 2

Ellsworth 1 7 1 3

Minneapolis 1 7 0 4

Friday, November 6

Beloit 28, Riley County 14

Friday, November 13

Marysville at Beloit

2026 NCAA Volleyball Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

Beloit 39 5 12 0

Ellsworth 22 13 7 5

SE of Saline 21 17 9 3

Sacred Heart 19 16 6 6

Minneapolis 19 19 6 6

Rep. County 11 25 2 10

Lyons 2 32 0 12