Two Killed in Interstate Crash

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle head on crash on Interstate 70 late Tuesday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 42-year-oldMichela Brown form Abilene was driving a Ford Explorer headed east on I 70. She exited the road, crossed the median, and crashed head-on into an oncoming Hyundai Kona in the westbound lanes.

Brown was killed in the crash. She was not buckled up.

The driver of the Kona, 65-year-old Rex Gile, from Calhan, Colorado, was also killed. He was buckled up.

The crash happened at 11:18 Tuesday morning on I 70 at mile marker 284.5, or .1 mile east of Paint Road, in Dickinson County