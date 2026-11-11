Hosting Canadian Cattle Producers

The Kansas Department of Agriculture, in partnership with the Missouri Department of Agriculture and the American-International Charolais Association, hosted a delegation of seven Canadian Charolais breeders for an inbound trade mission held October 19-24, 2026. The mission provided participants with opportunities to learn about U.S. Charolais breeding programs, genetic selection, and innovations helping producers meet the needs of today’s beef industry.

The mission was made possible through KDA and MDA’s membership in U.S. Livestock Genetics Export, Inc., with funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Market Access Program.

According to the KDA, the group began with several ranch tours in Missouri, which offered insight into U.S. Charolais breeding programs and allowed participants to engage directly with producers. At the American-International Charolais Association, Executive Vice President Brett Spader provided an overview of the association’s member-focused initiatives, innovative data collection practices, and ongoing research.

In Kansas, the group continued with visits to Fink Beef Genetics in Randolph, Schrader Ranch in Wells, Cody Cattle Company in Scandia, T&S Strnad Charolais in Formoso, Sun Valley Embryo Transfer in Salina, and NextGen Cattle Company in Paxico. Discussions highlighted opportunities to expand international markets for Kansas beef genetics, with Canadian participants exploring breeding programs, evaluating genetic offerings, and initiating follow-up conversations regarding potential purchases of live cattle and semen.

The week concluded with the Junior Heifer Show and National Roll of Excellence Charolais Show at the impressive new American Royal grounds in Kansas City, Kansas. Attending the show enabled participants to reconnect with Kansas and Missouri breeders, engage with additional American-International Charolais Association leadership, and tour the new facility, while further strengthening relationships within the North American Charolais industry.

Throughout the mission, participants exchanged knowledge on Charolais specific cattle production and evaluated how U.S. Charolais genetics could add value to their operations. The experience strengthened relations among U.S. and Canadian producers and showcased the quality of Kansas cattle genetics to global markets.

“Kansas is proud of the quality of its Charolais genetics and the producers who continue to advance our beef industry. Hosting international breeders allows us to showcase these strengths while building relationships that support future opportunities for Kansas agriculture,” said Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam.

KDA and MDA are dedicated to building connections between international buyers and U.S. seedstock operations, helping expand global market opportunities and promote long-term success for livestock producers.

For more information about international trade programs in the KDA Division of Marketing, contact KDA International Trade Director Katheryn Wessel at [email protected] or 785-410-4577.