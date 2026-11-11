SUV, Semi Collide Head-On

A New Mexico man was killed in a head on crash involving an SUV and a semi is Southwest Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 86-year-old Bruce Greenfield from La Cruces, New Mexico, was driving a Toyota RAV 4 on US 54 Highway. He went left of center and collided head on with an oncoming International semi.

Greenfield was killed in the crash. He was buckled up.

The driver of the semi, 39-year-old Adriaan Hanekom from Greensburg, suffered suspected serious injuries. He was transported to the hospital in Greensburg. He was not buckled up.

The crash happened at 6:27 Tuesday evening on US 54 Highway a mile West of Haviland in Kiowa County.