CAPS Seeking New Leader

The Board of Directors for Child Advocacy and Parenting Services (CAPS) has officially launched a search for a new executive director following the resignation of Paul Forrester.

Forrester, who has served as executive director since December 2023, has submitted his resignation to pursue other opportunities in 2027. According to the board, Forrester intends to remain in his position to assist through a transitional period.

CAPS is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving children’s lives and strengthening families through education, advocacy, and support. The agency manages six prevention programs and two intervention support programs—including Chris’s Place Child Advocacy Center—designed to reduce risk factors associated with child abuse, neglect, and exploitation.

The Board of Directors is seeking qualified candidates who possess strong leadership and administrative backgrounds. Key requirements and qualifications include:

Education: A Bachelor’s degree is required, with a Master’s degree preferred.

Experience: A minimum of five years of experience in executive management within non-profit corporations or public sector human service organizations.

Core Competencies: Extensive experience in grant writing and non-profit fundraising, basic accounting knowledge, and a demonstrated background in staff supervision and organizational change practices.

Successful candidates are expected to bring high ethical standards, strong strategic planning capabilities, and the capacity to mobilize a staff of 34 alongside a large network of volunteers.

The executive director role is a full-time, salaried position with a starting wage range of $75,000 to $85,000, reporting directly to the CAPS Board of Directors. The competitive benefits package includes:

$450 monthly cash stipend for employee health and wellness

Simple IRA retirement plan with a 3% match after 90 days

Short-term disability coverage after 90 days

Employee Assistance Program (Ally Health) offering unlimited telehealth for employees and family, plus 10 free mental health telehealth appointments

Employee-paid AFLAC supplemental insurance after 60 days

Paid time off accrued after the first six months, including 15 days of discretionary leave and 9 paid holidays not subject to a probationary period

Interested applicants are invited to submit a cover letter, resume, and three non-family references to Board President Bethanie McDowell at [email protected]. Questions regarding the position can also be directed to McDowell via email.