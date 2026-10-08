PREP – HOA Fall Week 7 Recap

Sterling remains atop the 2026 Heart of America football standings as the lone HOA football team still undefeated this season after scoring a non-conference victory against Halstead on Friday.

The Warriors remain in 1st place with a 5-0, 4-0 record while Inman is in 2nd after moving to 4-1, 3-1 with a non-conference 22-0 victory against Hillsboro.

Moundridge defeated Hutchinson Trinity 35-12 Friday in the only intra-HOA football contest while Ell-Saline earned its 2nd victory of the season to improve to 2-3, 0-0 on the season as the Cardinals defeated Hoxie 22-12.

Moundridge takes over the top of the HOA volleyball standings with an 26-5, 11-1 record just ahead of Inman, who is 25-7, 11-1. Sedgwick is 3rd with a 19-13, 8-2 record, while Bennington is 4th with a 24-10, 7-5 record and Ell-Saline is 5th place with a 17-15, 5-7 record.

Here is a look at what each HOA school did in volleyball and football this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team swept Solomon 2-1, 2-0 on Thursday. The Lady Bulldogs went 1-1 on Tuesday, defeating Wichita Classical 2-0 and losing 2-0 against Sedgwick. … The Bulldog football team lost 52-0 against Trego on Friday.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team lost a single match against Ellsworth 3-1 on Thursday. The Lady Cardinals got swept in a triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-0 against Sedgwick and 2-0 against Central Christian. … The Cardinal football team defeated Hoxie 22-12 on Friday.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior volleyball team went 2-1 on Saturday in the Burrton tournament. The Lady Warriors defeated Central Christian 2-1 and Cunningham 2-0. The Lady Warriors lost 2-0 against Sterling. The Lady Warriors lost both matches on Tuesday, losing 2-0 against Moundridge and 2-0 against Sterling. … The Warrior boys’ soccer team tied Wichita Classical 2-2 on Friday. The Warriors lost 5-0 against Rose Hill on Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic volleyball team split two matches on Tuesday. The Lady Celtics defeated Remington 2-0 and lost 2-0 against Wichita Classical. … The Celtic football team lost 35-12 against Moundridge on Friday.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton volleyball team lost a single match 3-0 against Little River on Thursday. The Lady Teutons went 2-3 on Saturday in the Canton-Galva tournament. The Lady Teutons defeated Canton-Galva 2-0 and Nickerson 2-0. The Lady Teutons lost 2-0 against Linn, 2-1 against Halstead and 2-0 against Goessel. The Lady Teutons swept both matches on Tuesday, defeating Wichita Classical 2-0 and Remington 2-0. … The Teuton football team defeated Hillsboro 22-0 on Friday.

MARION

The Lady Warrior volleyball team swept a non-league triangular on Thursday, defeating Herington 2-0 and Peabody-Burns 2-0. The Lady Warriors lost both matches on Tuesday, losing 2-1 against Sterling and 2-0 against Moundridge. … The Warrior football team lost 42-14 against Haven on Friday.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat volleyball team went 3-0 on Saturday in the Belle Plaine tournament. The Lady Wildcats defeated Chaparral 2-1, Belle Plaine 2-1 And Central Christian 2-0. The Lady Wildcats swept both matches on Tuesday, defeating Marion 2-0 and Berean Academy 2-0. … The Wildcat football team defeated Hutchinson Trinity 35-12 on Friday.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco volleyball team lost both matches on Tuesday, losing 2-0 against Hutchinson Trinity and 2-0 against Inman. … The Bronco football team defeated Mission Valley 42-6.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team went 2-3 on Saturday in the Silver Lake tournament. The Lady Cardinals defeated Louisburg 2-0 and Jefferson West 2-1. The Lady Cardinals lost 2-1 against Rossville, 2-0 against Maranatha Christian Academy and 2-0 against Jefferson West. The Cardinals swept a triangular on Tuesday, defeating Ell-Saline 2-0 and Bennington 2-0. … The Cardinal football team lost 46-20 against Nickerson on Friday.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear volleyball team went 3-0 on Saturday in the Burrton tournament. The Lady Black Bears defeated Central Christian 2-0, Cunningham 2-0 and Berean Academy 2-0. The Lady Black Bears swept both matches on Tuesday, defeating Marion 2-1 and Berean Academy 2-0. … The Black Bear football team defeated Halstead 42-6 on Friday.

2026 Heart of America Football Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Sterling 4 0 5 0

Inman 3 1 4 1

Moundridge 2 1 3 2

Marion 2 1 2 2

Remington 1 1 3 2

Bennington 0 0 2 3

Ell-Saline 0 0 2 3

Hutch Trinity 0 4 1 4

Sedgwick 0 4 0 5

Friday, October 2

Ell-Saline 22, Hoxie 12

Trego 52, Bennington 0

Moundridge 35, Hutch Trinity 12

Inman 22, Hillsboro 0

Haven 42, Marion 14

Remington 42, Mission Valley 6

Nickerson 46, Sedgwick 20

Sterling 42, Halstead 6

Friday, October 9

Bennington at Ell-Saline

Hutch Trinity at Sacred Heart

Inman at Remington

Marion at Garden Plain

Moundridge at Hillsboro

Sedgwick at Leon-Bluestem

Ellinwood at Sterling

2026 Heart of America Volleyball Standings

Overall HOA

Team W L W L

Moundridge 26 5 11 1

Inman 25 7 11 1

Sedgwick 19 13 8 2

Bennington 24 10 7 5

Ell-Saline 17 15 5 7

Berean Acad. 13 12 4 6

Marion 13 17 3 7

Sterling 13 14 4 8

Hutch Trinity 5 17 2 10

Remington 2 24 0 8