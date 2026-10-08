PREP – HOA Fall Week 7 Recap

Sterling remains atop the 2026 Heart of America football standings as the lone HOA football team still undefeated this season after scoring a non-conference victory against Halstead on Friday.
The Warriors remain in 1st place with a 5-0, 4-0 record while Inman is in 2nd after moving to 4-1, 3-1 with a non-conference 22-0 victory against Hillsboro.
Moundridge defeated Hutchinson Trinity 35-12 Friday in the only intra-HOA football contest while Ell-Saline earned its 2nd victory of the season to improve to 2-3, 0-0 on the season as the Cardinals defeated Hoxie 22-12.
Moundridge takes over the top of the HOA volleyball standings with an 26-5, 11-1 record just ahead of Inman, who is 25-7, 11-1. Sedgwick is 3rd with a 19-13, 8-2 record, while Bennington is 4th with a 24-10, 7-5 record and Ell-Saline is 5th place with a 17-15, 5-7 record.
Here is a look at what each HOA school did in volleyball and football this past week:
BENNINGTON
The Lady Bulldog volleyball team swept Solomon 2-1, 2-0 on Thursday. The Lady Bulldogs went 1-1 on Tuesday, defeating Wichita Classical 2-0 and losing 2-0 against Sedgwick. … The Bulldog football team lost 52-0 against Trego on Friday.
ELL-SALINE
The Lady Cardinal volleyball team lost a single match against Ellsworth 3-1 on Thursday. The Lady Cardinals got swept in a triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-0 against Sedgwick and 2-0 against Central Christian. … The Cardinal football team defeated Hoxie 22-12 on Friday.
BEREAN ACADEMY
The Lady Warrior volleyball team went 2-1 on Saturday in the Burrton tournament. The Lady Warriors defeated Central Christian 2-1 and Cunningham 2-0. The Lady Warriors lost 2-0 against Sterling. The Lady Warriors lost both matches on Tuesday, losing 2-0 against Moundridge and 2-0 against Sterling. … The Warrior boys’ soccer team tied Wichita Classical 2-2 on Friday. The Warriors lost 5-0 against Rose Hill on Tuesday.
HUTCHINSON TRINITY
The Lady Celtic volleyball team split two matches on Tuesday. The Lady Celtics defeated Remington 2-0 and lost 2-0 against Wichita Classical. … The Celtic football team lost 35-12 against Moundridge on Friday.
INMAN
The Lady Teuton volleyball team lost a single match 3-0 against Little River on Thursday. The Lady Teutons went 2-3 on Saturday in the Canton-Galva tournament. The Lady Teutons defeated Canton-Galva 2-0 and Nickerson 2-0. The Lady Teutons lost 2-0 against Linn, 2-1 against Halstead and 2-0 against Goessel. The Lady Teutons swept both matches on Tuesday, defeating Wichita Classical 2-0 and Remington 2-0. … The Teuton football team defeated Hillsboro 22-0 on Friday.
MARION
The Lady Warrior volleyball team swept a non-league triangular on Thursday, defeating Herington 2-0 and Peabody-Burns 2-0. The Lady Warriors lost both matches on Tuesday, losing 2-1 against Sterling and 2-0 against Moundridge. … The Warrior football team lost 42-14 against Haven on Friday.
MOUNDRIDGE
The Lady Wildcat volleyball team went 3-0 on Saturday in the Belle Plaine tournament. The Lady Wildcats defeated Chaparral 2-1, Belle Plaine 2-1 And Central Christian 2-0. The Lady Wildcats swept both matches on Tuesday, defeating Marion 2-0 and Berean Academy 2-0. … The Wildcat football team defeated Hutchinson Trinity 35-12 on Friday.
REMINGTON
The Lady Bronco volleyball team lost both matches on Tuesday, losing 2-0 against Hutchinson Trinity and 2-0 against Inman. … The Bronco football team defeated Mission Valley 42-6.
SEDGWICK
The Lady Cardinal volleyball team went 2-3 on Saturday in the Silver Lake tournament. The Lady Cardinals defeated Louisburg 2-0 and Jefferson West 2-1. The Lady Cardinals lost 2-1 against Rossville, 2-0 against Maranatha Christian Academy and 2-0 against Jefferson West. The Cardinals swept a triangular on Tuesday, defeating Ell-Saline 2-0 and Bennington 2-0. … The Cardinal football team lost 46-20 against Nickerson on Friday.
STERLING
The Lady Black Bear volleyball team went 3-0 on Saturday in the Burrton tournament. The Lady Black Bears defeated Central Christian 2-0, Cunningham 2-0 and Berean Academy 2-0. The Lady Black Bears swept both matches on Tuesday, defeating Marion 2-1 and Berean Academy 2-0. … The Black Bear football team defeated Halstead 42-6 on Friday.
2026 Heart of America Football Standings
HOA Overall
Team W L W L
Sterling 4 0 5 0
Inman 3 1 4 1
Moundridge 2 1 3 2
Marion 2 1 2 2
Remington 1 1 3 2
Bennington 0 0 2 3
Ell-Saline 0 0 2 3
Hutch Trinity 0 4 1 4
Sedgwick 0 4 0 5
Friday, October 2
Ell-Saline 22, Hoxie 12
Trego 52, Bennington 0
Moundridge 35, Hutch Trinity 12
Inman 22, Hillsboro 0
Haven 42, Marion 14
Remington 42, Mission Valley 6
Nickerson 46, Sedgwick 20
Sterling 42, Halstead 6
Friday, October 9
Bennington at Ell-Saline
Hutch Trinity at Sacred Heart
Inman at Remington
Marion at Garden Plain
Moundridge at Hillsboro
Sedgwick at Leon-Bluestem
Ellinwood at Sterling
2026 Heart of America Volleyball Standings
Overall HOA
Team W L W L
Moundridge 26 5 11 1
Inman 25 7 11 1
Sedgwick 19 13 8 2
Bennington 24 10 7 5
Ell-Saline 17 15 5 7
Berean Acad. 13 12 4 6
Marion 13 17 3 7
Sterling 13 14 4 8
Hutch Trinity 5 17 2 10
Remington 2 24 0 8