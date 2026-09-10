PREP – HOA Fall Week 3 Recap

The 2026 fall athletic season in the Heart of America Conference is fully underway with varying results among teams in different sports.

The HOA saw its first Football Friday this past week as Inman defeated Sedwick 71-0 in an HOA showdown, Sterling defeated Moundridge 53-21 and Marion defeated Remington 18-8. In non-HOA contests, Ell0Saline lost to Little River 46-0, Bennington lost 54-8 against Osborne, and Hutchinson Trinity defeated Belle Plaine 30-14.

Here is a look at what each HOA school did in volleyball this past week and who they will open their football season against on Friday:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team lost 2-1 against Goessel on Thursday. The Lady Bulldogs swept their two matches in an HOA quadrangular on Tuesday, defeating Berean Academy 2-0 and Marion 2-1. … The Bulldog football team opened the season on Friday losing 54-8 against Osborne.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team got swept in an HOA triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-1 against Marion and 2-0 against Berean Academy. … The Cardinal football team lost 46-0 against Little River on Friday.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior volleyball team went 1-1 on Tuesday, defeating Ell-Saline 2-0 and losing 2-0 against Bennington. … The Warrior boys’ soccer team defeated Heritage Christian 3-1 on Friday.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic volleyball split two matches in a triangular on Tuesday, as defeated Central Christian 2-1 and lost 2-0 against Sedgwick. … The Celtic football team opened the season on Friday with a 30-14 victory against Belle Plaine.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton volleyball team went 2-0 on Tuesday, defeating Central Christian 2-0 and Sedgwick 2-1. … The Teuton football team opened the season on Friday with a 71-0 HOA victory against Sedgwick.

MARION

The Lady Warrior volleyball team went 3-3 in the Pratt-Skyline tournament on Saturday. The Lady Warriors defeated Pretty Prairie 2-1, Pratt-Skyline 2-0 and Pawnee Heights 2-0. The Lady Warriors lost 2-0 against South Gray, 2-1 against Ashland and 2-0 against Central Christian. The Lady Warriors split their two matches in an HOA quadrangular on Tuesday, as they defeated Ell-Saline 2-1 and lost 2-1 against Bennington. … The Warrior football team opened the season on Friday with an 18-8 HOA victory against Remington.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat volleyball team went 2-0 on Tuesday, defeating Remington 2-0 and Wichita Classical 2-0. … The Wildcat football team opened the season on Friday suffering a 53-21 HOA loss against Sterling.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco volleyball team got swept by Central Christian on Thursday, losing the 1st match 2-0 and the 2nd match 2-1. The Lady Broncos went 0-2 on Tuesday, losing 2-0 against Sterling and 2-0 against Moundridge. … The Bronco football team opened the season on Friday suffering an 18-8 HOA loss against Marion.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team lost both matches in a triangular on Thursday, losing 2-0 against Bluestem and 2-1 against Garden Plain. The Lady Cardinals went 1-1 on Tuesday in an HOA quadrangular as they defeated Hutchinson Trinity 2-0 and lost 2-1 against Inman. … The Cardinal football team opened the season on Friday suffering a 71-0 HOA loss against Inman.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear volleyball team went 2-1 on Saturday in the Pratt-Skyline tournament. The Lady Black Bears defeated Pratt-Skyline 2-0 and Central Christian 2-1. The Lady Black Bears lost 2-0 against South Gray. The Lady Black Bears went 1-1 on Tuesday, defeating Remington 2-0 and losing 2-1 against Wichita Classical. … The Black Bear football team opened the season on Friday with a 53-21 HOA victory against Moundridge.

2026 Heart of America Football Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Inman 1 0 1 0

Sterling 1 0 1 0

Marion 1 0 1 0

Hutch Trinity 0 0 1 0

Ell-Saline 0 0 0 1

Bennington 0 0 0 1

Remington 0 1 0 1

Moundridge 0 1 0 1

Sedgwick 0 1 0 1

Friday, September 4

Osborne 54, Bennington 8

Little River 46, Ell-Saline 0

Hutch Trinity 30, Belle Plaine 14

Inman 71, Sedgwick 0

Sterling 53, Moundridge 21

Marion 18, Remington 8

Friday, September 11

Central Plains at Ell-Saline

Solomon at Bennington

Marion at Inman

Onaga at Remington

Sedgwick at Moundridge

Sterling at Hutch Trinity

2026 Heart of America Volleyball Standings

Overall HOA

Team W L W L

Inman 9 0 1 0

Moundridge 5 1 1 0

Bennington 4 1 4 1

Berean Acad. 3 1 3 1

Sterling 5 4 2 1

Sedgwick 3 6 1 1

Remington 0 6 0 0

Hutch Trinity 2 2 1 2

Marion 4 6 1 3

Ell-Saline 0 4 0 4