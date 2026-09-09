9/11 Ceremony, “Uncoupling” Planned at Fire Station 4

All are invited to a couple of special events at the new Fire Station 4 in Salina including a 25th anniversary 9/11 tribute ceremony followed by a special “uncoupling” event. An “uncoupling” is a fire service tradition that replaces the traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening or completion of a new or renovated fire station.

The ceremony will begin promptly at 8:55 a.m. at the new Fire Station #4, located at 2600 E. Crawford Street in Salina.

The event will provide an opportunity for the Salina community to remember the lives lost on September 11th , 2001, honor the first responders and service members who answered the call, and recognize the continued spirit of service and resilience that followed.

Immediately following the ceremony, the Salina Fire Department will host the official dedication and open house of the new Fire Station #4.

Community members are encouraged to tour the facility, meet Salina firefighters, and learn more about the department’s emergency response and fire prevention services.

Donuts and coffee will be served during the open house, which is scheduled until 12:00.

This event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to allow time for parking and to be situated prior to the beginning of the ceremony.

The department asks the public attending the events to please park in the Berkley Family Rec area ball field parking area to avoid congestion in and around the fire station.