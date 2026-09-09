Colorado Ped Patrol Prompts Hays Arrest

A Colorado-based non-law-enforcement organization that identifies and confronts individuals suspected of attempting to engage in sexual communications with minors online prompted an arrest in a Kansas Community.

According to the City of Hays, at approximately 1:11 p.m. on Wednesday the Hays Police Department received information from Colorado Ped Patrol. The organization reported online communications involving an individual posing as a 13-year-old female and a Hays resident.

Information provided to the department indicated that the online conversation began in July 2024 and included sexually explicit communications and images.

Following receipt of the information, officers contacted Austin Darnall, 40, of Hays, in the 2000 block of Marshall Road. After an investigation, Darnall was arrested on suspicion of electronic solicitation and sexual exploitation.

The investigation remains ongoing. At this time, the department is not aware of any child victims.