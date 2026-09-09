Pavilion Parking Now Open

The Salina City Lights Pavilion is now open for parking in downtown Salina.

The Salina City Lights Pavilion, a covered parking area with a stage is officially opened for events back in August. The downtown Farm and Art Market was the first event.

Now, the facility is open for free public parking during non-event times.

The parking area and pavilion includes a metal roof providing not only covered parking, but shade and amenities including overhead fans and lighting for the farmer’s market, performers, concert goers, and any other event.

The $1.4 million City Lights Pavilion, located at Ash Street and Santa Fe, is not paid for through the City of Salina’s general fund. It is funded through a partnership involving Tax Increment Financing , repurposed Salina Fieldhouse parking funds, and downtown TIF funds. It comes from a pool of money specifically designated for parking lot improvements.

When not hosting events, the City Lights Pavilion is a parking lot open for use by all.