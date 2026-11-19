The Heart of America Conference entered the third week of the 2026 football playoffs with two teams remaining alive.

The HOA enters the fourth week of the football playoffs with those same two teams, the Inman Teutons and Sterling Black Bears, still alive.

The HOA enters the fourth week with a guarantee it will have one team, and only one team, remaining in the 2026 fall season as Inman is scheduled to play at Sterling in a rematch of their regular season contest, to determine which team will play for the Class 1A state championship.

Sterling won that regular season showdown 35-12 on its home field in week 3 of the regular season. The rematch will again be on Sterling’s home field, with more than just an league title on the line.

Here is a look at what each HOA school did in volleyball and football this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the season with a 28-12, 9-5 record. … The Bulldog football team finished the season with a 4-5, 0-1 record.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team finished the season with an 18-19, 5-9 record. … The Cardinal football team finished the season with a 5-5, 1-0 record.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior volleyball team finished the season with a 17-15, 6-6 record. … The Warrior boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 15-5-1 record.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic volleyball team finished the season with a 7-24, 2-12 record. … The Celtic football team finished the season with a 1-7, 0-5 record.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton volleyball team finished the season with a 35-9, 13-1 record. … The Teuton football team defeated Hays-Thomas More Prep 28-17 on Friday.

MARION

The Lady Warrior volleyball team finished the season with a 19-20, 5-7 record. … The Bulldog football team finished the season with a 2-6, 2-1 record.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat volleyball team finished the season with a 36-7, 13-1 record. … The Wildcat football team finished the season with a 5-5, 3-2 record.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco volleyball team finished the season with a 2-29, 0-10 record. … The Bronco football team finished the season with a 4-5, 2-3 record.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team finished the season with a 23-16, 8-4 record. … The Cardinal football team finished the season with a 1-8, 0-4 record.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear volleyball team finished the season with a 14-18, 4-10 record. … The Black Bear football team defeated Smith Center 24-18 on Friday.

2026 Heart of America Football Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Sterling 4 0 10 0

Ell-Saline 1 0 5 5

Inman 4 1 8 2

Marion 2 1 2 6

Moundridge 3 2 4 5

Remington 2 3 4 5

Bennington 0 1 4 5

Sedgwick 0 4 1 7

Hutch Trinity 0 5 1 7

Friday, November 13

Sterling 24, Smith Center 18

Inman 28, Hays TMP 7

Friday, November 20

Inman at Sterling

2026 Heart of America Volleyball Standings

Overall HOA

Team W L W L

Moundridge 36 7 13 1

Inman 35 9 13 1

Sedgwick 23 16 8 4

Bennington 28 12 9 5

Berean Acad. 17 15 6 6

Marion 19 20 5 7

Ell-Saline 18 19 5 9

Sterling 14 18 4 10

Hutch Trinity 7 24 2 12

Remington 2 29 0 10