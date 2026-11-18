Travelers and local commuters on Salina’s south side will soon have a new place to fuel up and grab fresh food as Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop prepares to open its newest Kansas location.

Located at 3575 Marcella Drive near the Interstate 135 and Water Well Road interchange, the new travel center (Store #799) is gearing up for a December launch. According to Maverik’s store opening schedule, grand opening deals and freebies for the Salina location are slated to kick off on December 11th and run through the end of the month.

The Salina City Commission originally paved the way in late 2024 for the development on nearly 9.5 acres of commercial land off Water Well Road. Development plans for the site centered on a 5,982-square-foot convenience store and travel plaza designed to serve both local traffic and long-haul travelers along the I-135 corridor.

Known for its outdoor- and adventure-themed branding, Salt Lake City-based Maverik features several signature offerings:

BonFire Food: Freshly made gourmet burritos, sandwiches, pizzas, and baked goods prepared on-site.

Beverage Bars: Specialty coffee blends from around the world, fountain drinks, and frozen beverages.

Fuel & Rewards: 24/7 fueling operations paired with discounts through the Maverik Adventure Club and Nitro rewards programs.

Ahead of the December debut, Maverik has launched a hiring push to staff the 24-hour facility. The company recently posted openings for retail team members, overnight staff, and foodservice leads at the Marcella Drive address.

The Salina store marks another milestone in Maverik’s rapid Midwest expansion, with stores in Kansas already located in Garden City, Edgerton, and Park City.