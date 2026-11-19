The Smoky Hill Museum will celebrate the start of the holiday season with its annual Holiday Open House this weekend.

The event provides an afternoon stop for families and visitors spending time downtown ahead of the Parade of Lights. Guests can step inside the museum to explore regional history exhibits while enjoying the festive atmosphere.

Interactive craft stations will be set up throughout the event, allowing attendees to handcraft their own holiday keepsakes and gifts, including custom Christmas-themed candles and traditional cornhusk angels.

In addition to the crafts and exhibits, Pioneer Santa Claus is scheduled to make a special appearance to greet guests and pose for photos.

The annual event is this Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m.