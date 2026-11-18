Engines will roar across Salina this weekend for a cause that has warmed local hearts for four decades. On Sunday, hundreds of bikers will take to the streets for the milestone 40th Annual Salina Toy Run, continuing a long-standing holiday tradition of delivering gifts to children in need.

Riders will gather at the Central Mall parking lot before officially departing at 2:00 p.m.. Following a parade-style procession through town, the motorcycles will conclude their ride at Emmanuel Church on East Cloud Street, where participants will unload their donations.

Every toy collected during Sunday’s event will remain in the community, directly benefiting local families served by the Ashby House and the Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas (DVACK).

Known for their festive spirit as much as their generosity, participating bikers frequently bundle up in winter riding gear topped with Santa hats, holiday lights, and seasonal decorations strapped alongside the toys on their bikes.

Over the past 40 years, the grassroots volunteer-led ride has grown into one of Salina’s signature pre-Thanksgiving charitable traditions, regularly drawing several hundred riders depending on late-November weather conditions.

Residents who want to support the effort can line the streets along the route to cheer on the riders or drop off new, unwrapped toys at the staging area at Central Mall prior to the 2:00 p.m. departure.