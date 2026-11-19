The Salina Salvation Army has officially launched its annual Angel Tree effort, offering an opportunity to help fulfill holiday wish lists for local children.

The 2026 Angel Trees went up across the community on on Tuesday. Shoppers looking to adopt an “angel” can now pick up tags at the Salina Walmart, Sam’s Club, or directly at The Salvation Army Corps & Community Center at 1137 N. Santa Fe Ave.

Capt. Luke Hursh tells KSAL News this year’s campaign features a notable change in how gifts are distributed. Rather than solely matching pre-packed bags, the organization is introducing a toy shop experience that will allow registered parents to personally select gifts for their children—ages 14 and younger—who might otherwise go without presents this Christmas.

“We recognize that many families in our community depend on the Angel Tree program to help make Christmas special for their children,” Hursh said. “We look forward to another wonderful Christmas season and the opportunity to bring joy to children throughout our community.”

Those who choose an Angel Tree tag purchase gifts based on the child’s listed needs and wishes, can return the unwrapped items alongside the tag to collection bins at the participating retail stores or to the N. Santa Fe Avenue facility.

The Angel Tree rollout coincides with the start of the Salina Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettle bell-ringing campaign, which also began this week across 10 local storefronts and runs through Christmas Eve.

For more information on adopting an angel, donating toys for the new toy shop, or volunteering to ring bells this holiday season, contact the Salina Salvation Army at 785-823-2251 or visit the center at 1137 N. Santa Fe Ave.

Photos via Salina Salvation Army