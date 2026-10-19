PREP – Fall Week 9 Schedule/Scores

Prep Fall Week 9 schedule/results
Monday, October 19
HOA Volleyball
2A Regionals
Ell-Saline vs. Hoxie
Ell-Saline vs. Herington
Ell-Saline vs. Ellinwood
Bennington vs. Solomon
Bennington vs. Trego County
Bennington vs. Phillipsburg
Berean Academy vs. Marion
Berean Academy vs. Sublette
Berean Academy vs. Moundridge
Marion vs. Berean Academy
Marion vs. Moundridge
Marion vs. Sublette
Moundridge vs. Sublette
Moundridge vs. Marion
Moundridge vs. Berean Academy
Hutch Trinity vs. Medicine Lodge
Hutch Trinity vs. Stanton County
Hutch Trinity vs. Central Christian
Inman vs. Remington
Inman vs. Sterling
Inman vs. Sedgwick
Remington vs. Inman
Remington vs. Sedgwick
Remington vs. Sterling
Sedgwick vs. Sterling
Sedgwick vs. Remington
Sedgwick vs. Inman
Sterling vs. Sedgwick
Sterling vs. Inman
Sterling vs. Remington
NCAA Volleyball
3A Regionals
Southeast of Saline vs. Wichita Trinity
Southeast of Saline vs. Wichita Collegiate
Southeast of Saline vs. Hesston
Minneapolis vs. Garden Plain
Minneapolis vs. Halstead
Minneapolis vs. Kingman
Lyons vs. Lakin
Lyons vs. Goodland
Lyons vs. Southwestern Heights
Beloit vs. Nickerson
Beloit vs. Colby
Beloit vs. Syracuse
Ellsworth vs. Larned
Ellsworth vs. Norton
Ellsworth vs. Hoisington
2A Regionals
Sacred Heart vs. Clifton-Clyde
Sacred Heart vs. Republic County
Sacred Heart vs. Oakley
Republic County vs. Oakley
Republic County vs. Sacred Heart
Republic County vs. Clifton-Clyde
NCKL Volleyball
Class 3A Regionals
Marysville vs. Chaparral
Marysville vs. Riley County
Marysville vs. Haven
AVCTL 1 Boys Soccer
Ark City at Valley Center
AVCTL 2 Boys Soccer
Ark City at Valley Center
Tuesday, October 20
AVCTL 1 Volleyball
Campus at Valley Center
Campus vs. Andover – at Valley Center
Valley Center vs. Andover
AVCTL 2 Volleyball
Salina Central at Eisenhower
Andover at Valley Center
Andover vs. Campus – at Valley Center
AVCTL 1 Boys Soccer
Campus at Maize South
Maize at Hutchinson
Derby at Valley Center
AVCTL 2 Boys Soccer
Eisenhower at Salina Central
Andover Central at Newton
Goddard at Ark City
Thursday, October 22
AVCTL 1 Boys Soccer
Valley Center at Salina South
Hutchinson at Campus
Maize at Maize South
AVCTL 2 Boys Soccer
Salina Central at Andover
Goddard at Andover Central
Newton at Ark City
Eisenhower at Kapaun Mt. Carmel
Friday, October 23
AVCTL 1 Football
Derby at Salina South
Hutchinson at Valley Center
Maize South at Campus
Maize at Newton
AVCTL 2 Football
Salina Central at Andover
Andover Central at Eisenhower
Arkansas City at Goddard
Newton at Maize
HOA Football
Lincoln at Ell-Saline
Rock Hills at Bennington
Hutch Trinity at Remington
Medicine Lodge at Sterling
Marion at Douglass
Moundridge at Inman
Sedgwick at Belle Plaine
NCAA Football
Minneapolis at SE of Saline
Sacred Heart at Hays TMP
Norton at Beloit
Phillipsburg at Ellsworth
Lyons at Pratt
Smith Center at Republic County
NCKL Football
Abilene at Marysville
Chapman at Hesston
Concordia at Clay Center
Rock Creek at Bonner Springs
Jefferson West at Wamego
Saturday, October 24
AVCTL 1 Volleyball
Sub-state tournaments pairings TBD
AVCTL 2 Volleyball
Sub-state tournaments pairings TBD
HOA Volleyball
Sub-state tournaments pairings TBD
NCAA Volleyball
Sub-state tournaments pairings TBD
NCKL Volleyball
Sub-state tournaments pairings TBD
AVCTL 2 Boys Soccer
Andover at Wichita North