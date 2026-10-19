PREP – Fall Week 9 Schedule/Scores

By Christian Orr October 19, 2026

Prep Fall Week 9 schedule/results

Monday, October 19

HOA Volleyball

2A Regionals

Ell-Saline vs. Hoxie

Ell-Saline vs. Herington

Ell-Saline vs. Ellinwood

Bennington vs. Solomon

Bennington vs. Trego County

Bennington vs. Phillipsburg

Berean Academy vs. Marion

Berean Academy vs. Sublette

Berean Academy vs. Moundridge

Marion vs. Berean Academy

Marion vs. Moundridge

Marion vs. Sublette

Moundridge vs. Sublette

Moundridge vs. Marion

Moundridge vs. Berean Academy

Hutch Trinity vs. Medicine Lodge

Hutch Trinity vs. Stanton County

Hutch Trinity vs. Central Christian

Inman vs. Remington

Inman vs. Sterling

Inman vs. Sedgwick

Remington vs. Inman

Remington vs. Sedgwick

Remington vs. Sterling

Sedgwick vs. Sterling

Sedgwick vs. Remington

Sedgwick vs. Inman

Sterling vs. Sedgwick

Sterling vs. Inman

Sterling vs. Remington

NCAA Volleyball

3A Regionals

Southeast of Saline vs. Wichita Trinity

Southeast of Saline vs. Wichita Collegiate

Southeast of Saline vs. Hesston

Minneapolis vs. Garden Plain

Minneapolis vs. Halstead

Minneapolis vs. Kingman

Lyons vs. Lakin

Lyons vs. Goodland

Lyons vs. Southwestern Heights

Beloit vs. Nickerson

Beloit vs. Colby

Beloit vs. Syracuse

Ellsworth vs. Larned

Ellsworth vs. Norton

Ellsworth vs. Hoisington

2A Regionals

Sacred Heart vs. Clifton-Clyde

Sacred Heart vs. Republic County

Sacred Heart vs. Oakley

Republic County vs. Oakley

Republic County vs. Sacred Heart

Republic County vs. Clifton-Clyde

NCKL Volleyball

Class 3A Regionals

Marysville vs. Chaparral

Marysville vs. Riley County

Marysville vs. Haven

AVCTL 1 Boys Soccer

Ark City at Valley Center

AVCTL 2 Boys Soccer

Ark City at Valley Center

 

Tuesday, October 20

AVCTL 1 Volleyball

Campus at Valley Center

Campus vs. Andover – at Valley Center

Valley Center vs. Andover

AVCTL 2 Volleyball

Salina Central at Eisenhower

Andover at Valley Center

Andover vs. Campus – at Valley Center

AVCTL 1 Boys Soccer

Campus at Maize South

Maize at Hutchinson

Derby at Valley Center

AVCTL 2 Boys Soccer

Eisenhower at Salina Central

Andover Central at Newton

Goddard at Ark City

 

Thursday, October 22

AVCTL 1 Boys Soccer

Valley Center at Salina South

Hutchinson at Campus

Maize at Maize South

 

AVCTL 2 Boys Soccer

Salina Central at Andover

Goddard at Andover Central

Newton at Ark City

Eisenhower at Kapaun Mt. Carmel

 

Friday, October 23

AVCTL 1 Football

Derby at Salina South

Hutchinson at Valley Center

Maize South at Campus

Maize at Newton

AVCTL 2 Football

Salina Central at Andover

Andover Central at Eisenhower

Arkansas City at Goddard

Newton at Maize

HOA Football

Lincoln at Ell-Saline

Rock Hills at Bennington

Hutch Trinity at Remington

Medicine Lodge at Sterling

Marion at Douglass

Moundridge at Inman

Sedgwick at Belle Plaine

NCAA Football

Minneapolis at SE of Saline

Sacred Heart at Hays TMP

Norton at Beloit

Phillipsburg at Ellsworth

Lyons at Pratt

Smith Center at Republic County

NCKL Football

Abilene at Marysville

Chapman at Hesston

Concordia at Clay Center

Rock Creek at Bonner Springs

Jefferson West at Wamego

 

Saturday, October 24

AVCTL 1 Volleyball

Sub-state tournaments pairings TBD

AVCTL 2 Volleyball

Sub-state tournaments pairings TBD

HOA Volleyball

Sub-state tournaments pairings TBD

NCAA Volleyball

Sub-state tournaments pairings TBD

NCKL Volleyball

Sub-state tournaments pairings TBD

AVCTL 2 Boys Soccer

Andover at Wichita North

 