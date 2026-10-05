PREP – Fall Week 7 Schedule/Scores

Prep Fall Week 7 schedule/results

Monday, October 5

NCAA Volleyball

Haven at Lyons

AVCTL 1 Boys Soccer

Andover Central at Derby

AVCTL 2 Boys Soccer

Goddard at Winfield

Andover Central at Derby

Tuesday, October 6

AVCTL 1 Volleyball

Derby at Salina South

Valley Center at Salina South

Valley Center vs. Derby – at Salina South

Hutchinson at Maize South

Maize at Maize South

Maize vs. Hutchinson – at Maize South

AVCTL 2 Volleyball

Salina Central at Newton

Andover at Newton

Salina Central vs. Andover – at Newton

Goddard at Andover Central

Ark City at Andover Central

Goddard vs. Ark City – at Andover Central

HOA Volleyball

Ell-Saline at Sedgwick

Ell-Saline vs. Central Christian – at Sedgwick

Bennington at Sedgwick

Bennington vs. Central Christian – at Sedgwick

Hutch Trinity at Inman

Remington at Inman

Hutch Trinity vs. Wichita Classical – at Inman

Berean Academy at Marion

Moundridge at Marion

Berean Academy vs. Sterling – at Marion

Sterling at Marion

NCAA Volleyball

Beloit at Ellsworth

Beloit at Ellsworth

Republic County at Sacred Heart

Republic County at Sacred Heart

NCKL Volleyball

Abilene at Rock Creek

Abilene at Rock Creek

Chapman at Marysville

Chapman at Marysville

Clay Center at Concordia

Clay Center at Concordia

AVCTL 1 Boys Soccer

Salina South at Campus

Derby at Maize

Hutchinson at Buhler

Valley Center at Maize South

AVCTL 2 Boys Soccer

Andover Central at Salina Central

Mulvane at Arkansas City

Eisenhower at Goddard

Newton at Andover

Thursday, October 8

HOA Volleyball

Hutch Trinity at Sacred Heart

Hutch Trinity at Sacred Heart

Marion at Central Christian

Marion at Central Christian

Sedgwick at Wichita Classical

Sedgwick at Wichita Classical

NCAA Volleyball

SE of Saline at Hoisington

SE of Saline vs. Hesston – at Hoisington

Hutch Trinity at Sacred Heart

Hutch Trinity at Sacred Heart

Concordia at Minneapolis

Russell at Minneapolis

Beloit at Republic County

Beloit at Republic County

NCKL Volleyball

Clay Center at Central Plains

Clay Center vs. Smoky Valley (at Central Plains)

Concordia at Minneapolis

Concordia vs. Russell – at Minneapolis

AVCTL 1 Boys Soccer

Maize South at Salina South

Derby at Campus

Valley Center at Hutchinson

AVCTL 2 Boys Soccer

Salina Central at Ark City

Eisenhower at Newton

Wichita East at Andover Central

Friday, October 9

AVCTL 1 Football

Maize South at Salina South

Hutchinson at Salina Central

Valley Center at Derby

Campus at Maize

AVCTL 2 Football

Hutchinson at Salina Central

Andover at Goddard

Andover Central at Ark City

Eisenhower at Newton

HOA Football

Bennington at Ell-Saline

Hutch Trinity at Sacred Heart

Inman at Remington

Marion at Garden Plain

Moundridge at Hillsboro

Sedgwick at Leon-Bluestem

Ellinwood at Sterling

NCAA Football

Hutch Trinity at Sacred Heart

Council Grove at SE of Saline

Beloit at Ellsworth

Norton at Minneapolis

Lyons at Hoisington

Republic County at Hays TMP

NCKL Football

Augusta at Abilene

Chapman at Smoky Valley

Hesston at Clay Center

Wamego at Concordia

Riley County at Marysville

Paola at Rock Creek

Saturday, October 10

AVCTL 1 Volleyball

Salina South, Hutchinson at McPherson tournament

Derby at Manhattan tournament

Valley Center at El Dorado tournament

AVCTL 2 Volleyball

Ark City at El Dorado tournament

Newton at Circle tournament

NCAA Volleyball

Lyons at Circle tournament

Minneapolis at Hillsboro tournament

NCKL Volleyball

Abilene at Clearwater tournament

Chapman at Hillsboro tournament

Concordia, Marysville, Wamego at Sabetha tournament

AVCTL 1 Boys Soccer

Hutchinson at Newton

AVCTL 2 Boys Soccer

Hutchinson at Newton