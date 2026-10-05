PREP – Fall Week 7 Schedule/Scores

Prep Fall Week 7 schedule/results
Monday, October 5
NCAA Volleyball
Haven at Lyons
AVCTL 1 Boys Soccer
Andover Central at Derby
AVCTL 2 Boys Soccer
Goddard at Winfield
Andover Central at Derby
Tuesday, October 6
AVCTL 1 Volleyball
Derby at Salina South
Valley Center at Salina South
Valley Center vs. Derby – at Salina South
Hutchinson at Maize South
Maize at Maize South
Maize vs. Hutchinson – at Maize South
AVCTL 2 Volleyball
Salina Central at Newton
Andover at Newton
Salina Central vs. Andover – at Newton
Goddard at Andover Central
Ark City at Andover Central
Goddard vs. Ark City – at Andover Central
HOA Volleyball
Ell-Saline at Sedgwick
Ell-Saline vs. Central Christian – at Sedgwick
Bennington at Sedgwick
Bennington vs. Central Christian – at Sedgwick
Hutch Trinity at Inman
Remington at Inman
Hutch Trinity vs. Wichita Classical – at Inman
Berean Academy at Marion
Moundridge at Marion
Berean Academy vs. Sterling – at Marion
Sterling at Marion
NCAA Volleyball
Beloit at Ellsworth
Beloit at Ellsworth
Republic County at Sacred Heart
Republic County at Sacred Heart
NCKL Volleyball
Abilene at Rock Creek
Abilene at Rock Creek
Chapman at Marysville
Chapman at Marysville
Clay Center at Concordia
Clay Center at Concordia
AVCTL 1 Boys Soccer
Salina South at Campus
Derby at Maize
Hutchinson at Buhler
Valley Center at Maize South
AVCTL 2 Boys Soccer
Andover Central at Salina Central
Mulvane at Arkansas City
Eisenhower at Goddard
Newton at Andover
Thursday, October 8
HOA Volleyball
Hutch Trinity at Sacred Heart
Hutch Trinity at Sacred Heart
Marion at Central Christian
Marion at Central Christian
Sedgwick at Wichita Classical
Sedgwick at Wichita Classical
NCAA Volleyball
SE of Saline at Hoisington
SE of Saline vs. Hesston – at Hoisington
Hutch Trinity at Sacred Heart
Hutch Trinity at Sacred Heart
Concordia at Minneapolis
Russell at Minneapolis
Beloit at Republic County
Beloit at Republic County
NCKL Volleyball
Clay Center at Central Plains
Clay Center vs. Smoky Valley (at Central Plains)
Concordia at Minneapolis
Concordia vs. Russell – at Minneapolis
AVCTL 1 Boys Soccer
Maize South at Salina South
Derby at Campus
Valley Center at Hutchinson
AVCTL 2 Boys Soccer
Salina Central at Ark City
Eisenhower at Newton
Wichita East at Andover Central
Friday, October 9
AVCTL 1 Football
Maize South at Salina South
Hutchinson at Salina Central
Valley Center at Derby
Campus at Maize
AVCTL 2 Football
Hutchinson at Salina Central
Andover at Goddard
Andover Central at Ark City
Eisenhower at Newton
HOA Football
Bennington at Ell-Saline
Hutch Trinity at Sacred Heart
Inman at Remington
Marion at Garden Plain
Moundridge at Hillsboro
Sedgwick at Leon-Bluestem
Ellinwood at Sterling
NCAA Football
Hutch Trinity at Sacred Heart
Council Grove at SE of Saline
Beloit at Ellsworth
Norton at Minneapolis
Lyons at Hoisington
Republic County at Hays TMP
NCKL Football
Augusta at Abilene
Chapman at Smoky Valley
Hesston at Clay Center
Wamego at Concordia
Riley County at Marysville
Paola at Rock Creek
Saturday, October 10
AVCTL 1 Volleyball
Salina South, Hutchinson at McPherson tournament
Derby at Manhattan tournament
Valley Center at El Dorado tournament
AVCTL 2 Volleyball
Ark City at El Dorado tournament
Newton at Circle tournament
NCAA Volleyball
Lyons at Circle tournament
Minneapolis at Hillsboro tournament
NCKL Volleyball
Abilene at Clearwater tournament
Chapman at Hillsboro tournament
Concordia, Marysville, Wamego at Sabetha tournament
AVCTL 1 Boys Soccer
Hutchinson at Newton
AVCTL 2 Boys Soccer
Hutchinson at Newton