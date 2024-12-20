PREP – AVCTL II Winter Week 3 recap

Three basketball teams in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II remain undefeated heading into the final week of the 2024 portion of the 2024-25 winter season and they represent three different high schools but just two towns.

Andover Central High School has the lone AVCTL II boys’ team which is still protecting an undefeated season in the AVCTL II while Andover High and Arkansas City High Schools each have undefeated girls’ basketball teams to lead the way in the AVCTL I standings.

Andover Central has a 2-0 AVCTL II record while Andover High and Arkansas City have each played only one AVCTL II contest thus far this season.

Andover High and Newton are the only two AVCTL II boys’ wrestling teams to have placed in the top 3 at any wrestling tournament thus far this season while Arkansas City and Newton are the only girls’ wrestling teams in the AVCTL II to have accomplished that feat in girls’ wrestling thus far this season.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team did this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan basketball team improved to 2-0 on Friday with a 68-19 victory against McPherson. The Lady Trojans defeated Eisenhower on Tuesday 58-23. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team dropped to 0-2 this season on Friday, falling 62-44 against McPherson. The Trojans defeated Eisenhower 70-35 on Tuesday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team finished 8th with 78.0 points on Saturday in the Wellington tournament. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling finished 5th with 86.5 points on Saturday in the Wellington tournament.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar basketball team lost 44-43 against Arkansas City on Tuesday. … The Jaguar boys’ basketball team defeated Arkansas City 71-37 on Tuesday. … The Lady Jaguar wrestling team finished in 23rd place with 14.0 points on Friday in the Douglass tournament. … The Jaguar boys’ wresting team finished in 16th with 19.0 points on Saturday at the Douglass tournament.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated Andover Central 44-43 on Tuesday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team lost 71-37 against Andover Central on Tuesday. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team finished in 10th place on Friday with 70.0 points in the Douglass tournament. The Lady Bulldogs finished 4th with 109.0 points on Saturday in the Wellington tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team finished 11th with 18.5 points on Saturday in the Wellington tournament.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger basketball team lost 58-23 against Andover on Tuesday. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team lost 70-35 against Andover on Tuesday. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team finished in 14th place on Friday in the Douglass tournament with 55.0 points. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team finished 14th with 28.5 points on Saturday in a tournament in Douglass.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 62-60 against Salina Central on Tuesday. … The Lions boys’ basketball team lost 48-29 against Salina Central on Tuesday. … The Lady Lion wrestling team finished in 33rd place on Friday in the Great Bend tournament with 31.0 points. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team finished 9th with 314.5 points on Saturday in a tournament in Enid, Oklahoma. …

NEWTON

The Lady Railer basketball team lost 49-22 on Tuesday against Salina South. … The Railer boys’ basketball lost 58-47 against Salina South on Tuesday. … The Lady Railer wrestling team finished 3rd on Friday in the Douglass tournament with 152.5 points. The Lady Railers finished 4th with 66.5 points on Saturday in the Wichita Northeast tournament. … The Railer boys’ wrestling team finished 5th with 122.5 points on Saturday in the tournament at Douglass.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang basketball team earned its initial victory of the season on Friday, defeating Salina South 59-40. The Lady Mustangs defeated Goddard 62-60 on Tuesday. … The Mustang boys’ basketball earned its second straight victory on Friday, defeating Salina South 63-59. The Mustangs defeated Goddard 48-29 on Tuesday. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team finished in 17th place on Friday in the Great Bend tournament with 85.0 points. The Lady Mustangs lost the battle of Saline dual against Saline South 48-29 on Thursday. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team defeated cross-town rival, Salina South, 47-30 in a dual Thursday night.

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

3Team W L W L

Arkansas City 1 0 3 0

Andover 1 0 3 0

Salina Central 1 1 2 2

Andover Cent. 1 1 1 2

Newton 0 0 0 4

Eisenhower 0 1 1 2

Goddard 0 1 1 2

Friday, December 13

Salina Central 54, Salina South 40

Andover 68, McPherson 19

Tuesday, December 17

Andover 58, Eisenhower 23

Ark City 44, Andover Central 43

Salina Central 62, Goddard 60

Salina South 49, Newton 22

Friday, December 20

Salina Central at Newton

Andover Central at Eisenhower

Andover at Goddard

Ark City at Hutchinson

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

3Team W L W L

Andover Cent. 2 0 3 0

Andover 1 0 1 2

Salina Central 1 1 3 1

Newton 0 0 1 3

Eisenhower 0 1 1 2

Goddard 0 1 1 2

Arkansas City 0 1 0 3

Friday, December 13

Salina Central 63, Salina South 59

McPherson 62, Andover 44

Tuesday, December 17

Andover 70, Eisenhower 35

Andover Central 71, Ark City 37

Salina Central 48, Goddard 29

Salina South 58, Newton 47

Friday, December 20

Salina Central at Newton

Andover Central at Eisenhower

Andover at Goddard

Ark City at Hutchinson