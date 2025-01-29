PREP – AVCTL I Winter Week 9 recap

While the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I boys’ basketball teams had their mid-season tournament experience last week, this week the AVCTL I girls, except Saina South which competed in the Salina Invitational last week, will have their mid-season tournament experience this week.

The Maize South Lady Mavericks will be competing in the El Dorado tournament, Derby will be competing in the Emporia tournament, Maize and Valley Center girls will be competing in the Haven tournament, Hutchinson will be competing in the McPherson tournament and Campus will be competing in the Mulvane tournament.

The AVCTL I boys and girls wrestling teams remained in competition last week and continue this week as they begin their stretch runs towards the 2025 postseason.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt basketball team dropped an AVCTL I contest against Salina South 46-38 on Monday. … The Colt boys’ basketball team lost 64-51 on Thursday against Sunrise Christian in the opening round of the Chanute tournament. The Colts lost 44-39 against Coffeyville-Field Kindley in the 2nd round of the tournament. The Colts lost 62-52 against Chanute on Saturday in the final round. The Colts lost 47-40 against Maize South on Tuesday. … The Lady Colts went 5-1 in the AVCTL I dual tournament on Thursday in Hutchinson as they defeated Hutchinson 51-24, Maize South 60-13, Valley Center 54-30 and Maize 72-6 but lost 48-28 against Derby. The Lady Colts finished 12th with 125.0 points on Saturday in the Olathe South tournament. The Lady Colts defeated Andover Central 72-6 in a dual on Tuesday. … The Colt boys’ wresting team finished 0-6 on Thursday in the AVCTL I dual tournament at Hutchinson. The Colts lost 69-9 against Hutchinson, 72-12 against Maize South, 78-6 against Valley Center, 45-30 against Salina South, 69-5 against Derby and 71-0 against Maize. The Colts defeated Andover Central 46-35 in a dual on Tuesday.

DERBY

The Panther boys’ basketball team defeated Dodge City 71-50 on Thursday in the opening round of the Dodge City Tournament of Champions. The Panthers defeated Junction City 67-57 in the second round of the tournament. The Panthers defeated Kansas City Piper 81-74 in overtime to win the championship on Saturday. The Panthers defeated Hutchinson 68-54 on Tuesday in return to regular season action. … The Lady Panthers wrestling team won the AVCTL I dual tournament on Thursday in Hutchinson with a 6-0 record as they defeated Maize South 54-16, Maize 65-6, Valley Center 59-24, Hutchinson 58-12, Campus 48-28 and Salina South 53-30. The Lady Panthers won the Wichita Heights tournament on Saturday with 152.0 points. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team finished 2nd on Thursday in the AVCTL I dual tournament at Hutchinson with a 5-1 record. The Panthers defeated Maize South 50-23, Valley Center 42-34, Campus 69-3, Hutchinson 49-24 and Salina South 68-12. The Panthers lost 39-31 against Maize High.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk basketball team lost an AVCTL I contest 46-38 against Maize South on Monday. … The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball lost 53-42 against Blue Valley West on Thursday in the opening round of the McPherson tournament. The Salt Hawks lost 61-58 against Wichita East in the 2nd round. The Salt Hawks lost 64-61 against Manhattan in the final round on Saturday. … The Lady Salt Hawk wrestling team finished with a 2-4 record on Thursday in the AVCTL I dual tournament. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Maize South 42-24 and Maize 48-13 but lost 51-24 against Hutchinson, 42-24 against Valley Center, 60-24 against Salina South and 56-12 against Derby. … The Salt Hawk boys’ wrestling team finished 4th on Thursday in the AVCTL I dual tournament in Hutchinson. The Salt Hawks defeated Campus 69-9, Salina South 60-18 and Maize South 43-32. The Salt Hawks lost 41-34 against Valley Center, 49-23 against Derby and 52-27 against Maize High.

MAIZE

The Eagle boys’ basketball team lost 74-64 against Topeka Seaman on Thursday in the opening round of the Valley Center tournament. The Eagles defeated Garden City 64-31 in the second round. The Eagles defeated Andover Central 54-7 on Tuesday. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team finished 0-6 on Thursday in the AVCTL I dual tournament as they lost 60-12 against Salina South, 65-6 against Derby, 29-18 against Maize South, 48-14 against Valley Center, 72-6 against Campus and 48-18 against Hutchinson. The Lady Eagles placed 5th in the Wichita Heights tournament on Saturday with 52.5 points. The Eagles lost 85-69 against Wichita Northwest on Saturday in the final round. … The Eagle boys’ wrestling team won the AVCTL I dual tournament on Thursday in Hutchinson with a 6-0 record. The Eagles defeated Salina South 57-23, Derby 39-31, Miaze South 39-29, Valley Center 38-31, Hutchinson 52-27 and Campus 71-0. The Eagles finished 3rd with 237.0 points on Friday in the Nickerson tournament.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick basketball defeated Hutchinson 46-38 in an AVCTL I showdown on Monday. … The Maverick boys’ basketball team lost against Wichita Heights 51-37 on Thursday in the opening round of the Dodge City Tournament of Champions. The Mavericks defeated Andover Central 57-49 in the 2nd round of the tournament. The Mavericks defeated Bishop Carroll 47-40 for 5th place on Saturday. The Mavericks defeated Campus 47-40 on Tuesday. … The Lady Maverick wrestling team finished 6th in the AVCTL I dual tournament on Thursday in Hutchinson with a 1-5 record as they defeated Maize High 29-18, but lost 54-16 against Derby, 60-13 against Campus, 57-15 against Salina South, 42-24 against Hutchinson and 36-24 against Valley Center. … The Maverick boys’ wrestling team finished in 5th place on Thursday in the AVCTL I dual tournament in Hutchinson with a 2-4 record. The Mavericks defeated Campus 72-12 and Salina South 56-24. The Mavericks lost 50-23 against Derby, 39-29 against Maize High, 43-32 against Hutchinson and 48-32 against Valley Center.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar basketball team defeated Great Bend 42-12 on Thursday in the opening round of the Salina Invitational. The Lady Cougars lost 54-50 against Buhler in the 2nd round of the tournament. The Lady Cougars defeated Wamego 52-46 on Saturday to earn third place. The Lady Cougars defeated Campus 46-38 on Monday in an AVCTL I contest. … The Cougar boys’ basketball team defeated Abilene 72-59 on Thursday in the opening round of the Salina Invitational. The Cougars lost 77-25 against Andover in the second round. The Cougars lost 55-54 against Salina Central on Saturday to finish in 4th place. … The Lady Cougar wrestling team finished 3rd in the AVCTL I dual wrestling tournament on Thursday in Hutchinson. The Lady Cougars defeated Maize 60-12, Hutchinson 60-24, Maize South 57-15, and Valley Center 54-24. The Lady Cougars were defeated 48-36 by Campus and 53-30 by Derby. … The Cougar boys’ wrestling team finished in 6th place on Thursday in the AVCTL I dual tournament in Hutchinson. The Cougars defeated Campus 45-30. The Cougars lost 47-23 against Maize High, 59-18 against Valley Center, 60-18 against Hutchinson, 56-24 against Maize South and 68-12 against Derby. The Cougars finished 16th on Saturday in the Beloit Invitational with 50.5 points.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornet boys’ basketball team defeated Newton 55-51 on Thursday in the opening round of their own tournament. The Hornets lost 51-38 against Blue Valley in the 2nd round. … The Lady Hornet wrestling team finished 4th in the AVCTL I dual tournament in Hutchinson on Thursday with a 3-3 record. The Lady Hornets defeated Hutchinson 42-24, Maize 48-15 and Maize South 36-24. The Lady Hornets lost 54-30 against Campus, 59-24 against Derby and 54-24 against Salina South. The Lady Hornets placed 10th on Saturday with 44.0 points in the Wichita Heights tournament. … The Hornet boys’ wrestling team finished in 3rd place on Thursday in the AVCTL I dual tournament at Hutchinson with a 4-2 record. The Hornets defeated Salina South 59-18, Hutchinson 41-34, Campus 78-6 and Maize South 48-32. The Hornets lost 42-34 against Derby and 38-31 against Maize High.

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 6 0 7 1

Maize South 5 1 9 1

Hutchinson 3 2 5 3

Salina South 3 2 7 5

Valley Center 2 4 6 4

Maize 1 5 3 7

Campus 0 6 0 8

Thursday, January 23

Salina South 42, Great Bend 12 – Salina Invitational

Friday, January 24

Buhler 54, Salina South 50 – Salina Invitational

Saturday, January 25

Salina South 52, Wamego 46 – Salina Invitational

Monday, January 27

Maize South 46, Hutchinson 38

Salina South 46, Campus 38

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 6 0 11 0

Maize 5 1 11 4

Valley Center 3 3 8 4

Hutchinson 2 2 4 6

Maize South 2 3 6 6

Salina South 0 4 3 8

Campus 0 5 0 10

Thursday, January 23

Sunrise Christian 64, Campus 51 – Chanute tournament

Wichita Heights 51, Maize South 37 – Dodge City tournament

Derby 71, Dodge City 50 – Dodge City tournament

Blue Valley West 53, Hutchinson 42 – McPherson tournament

Salina South 72, Abilene 59 – Salina Invitational

Valley Center 55, Newton 51 – Valley Center tournament

Topeka Seaman 74, Maize 64 – Valley Center tournament

Friday, January 24

Coffeyville 44. Campus 39 – Chanute tournament

Derby 67, Junction City 57 – Dodge City tournament

Maize South 57, Andover Central 49 – Dodge City tournament

Wichita East 61, Hutchinson 58 – McPherson tournament

Andover 77, Salina South 25 – Salina Invitational

Blue Valley 51, Valley Center 38 – Valley Center tournament

Maize 64, Garden City 41 – Valley Center tournament

Saturday, January 25

Chanute 63, Campus 52 – Chanute tournament

Derby 81, KC Piper 74 OT – Dodge City tournament

Maize South 47, Bishop Carroll 40 – Dodge City tournament

Manhattan 64, Hutchinson 61 – McPherson tournament

Salina Central 55, Salina South 54 – Salina Invitational

Wichita Northwest 85, Maize 69 – Valley Center tournament

Tuesday, January 28

Derby 68, Hutchinson 54

Maize South 47, Campus 40

Maize 74, Andover Central 57