PREP – AVCTL I Winter Week 8 recap

Mid-season tournament time has arrived for high school basketball across the state of Kansas and while many tournaments have started, the entire Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I will see their tournament experiences begin this coming weekend.

Most of the AVCTL I girls’ basketball teams saw action on Tuesday night, while the entire AVCTL I boys’ teams were off on Tuesday.

With the AVCTL I heading into mid-season tournament time, Derby’s boys and girls teams currently lead both AVCTL I standings as the Panther boys are still undefeated at 7-0, 5-0 while the Lady Panthers improved to 7-1, 5-0 with a win against Campus on Tuesday night.

The Salina South girls are currently 4th in the AVCTL I with a 4-4, 2-2 record while the Cougar boys are currently in 6th place with a 2-6, 0-4 record.

The AVCTL I wrestling teams will see their key mid-season tournaments this weekend with most either competing in the Newton Tournament of Champions or Beloit Invitational.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt basketball team lost 60-15 against Andover Central on Friday. The Lady Colts lost 70-30 against Maize South on Tuesday. … The Colt boys’ basketball team lost 60-15 against Andover Central on Friday.

DERBY

The Lady Panther basketball team defeated Hutchinson 51-34 on Tuesday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team finished in 6th place with 119.5 points on Thursday in the Newton tournament. The Lady Panthers won the Clearwater tournament on Saturday with 136.0 points. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team finished in 29th place with 49.0 points on Saturday in the Newton tournament.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk basketball team defeated Great Bend 55-22 on Friday. The Lady Salt Hawks lost 51-34 against Derby on Tuesday. … The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball team lost 67-37 against Great Bend on Friday. … The Lady Salt Hawk wrestling team finished in 17th place with 56.0 points on Thursday in the Newton tournament. … The Salt Hawk boys’ wrestling team finished in 16th place with 79.5 points in the Newton tournament on Saturday.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle basketball team lost 45-34 against Valley Center on Friday. The Lady Eagles lost 50-11 against Sunrise Christian on Saturday. The Lady Eagles were defeated 54-21 by Andover Central on Tuesday. … The Eagle boys’ basketball team defeated Valley Center 59-53 on Friday. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team finished in 2nd place with 109.0 points on Friday in the Halstead tournament. … The Eagle boys’ wrestling team finished in 5th place with 126.5 points on Saturday in the Newton tournament.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick basketball team defeated Salina South 62-40 on Friday. The Lady Mavericks defeated Campus 70-30 on Tuesday. … The Maverick boys’ basketball team defeated Salina South 58-51 on Friday. … The Maverick boys’ wrestling team finished in 23rd place with 49.5 points in the Newton tournament on Saturday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar basketball team lost 62-40 against Maize South on Friday. … The Cougar boys’ basketball team lost 58-51 against Maize South on Friday. … The Lady Cougar wrestling team finished in 14th place with 67.5 points on Thursday in the Newton tournament. The Lady Cougars finished 10th with 81.0 points in the Hays tournament on Saturday.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet basketball team defeated Maize High 45-34 on Friday. … The Hornet boys’ basketball team lost 59-53 against Maize High on Friday. … The Lady Hornet wrestling team finished in 24th place with 29.0 points on Thursday in the Newton tournament. The Lady Hornets finished in 14th place with 58.0 points on Friday in the Wichita West tournament. … The Hornet boys’ wrestling team finished in 13th place with 92.0 points in the Newton tournament on Saturday.

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 6 0 7 1

Maize South 4 1 7 1

Hutchinson 3 2 5 3

Salina South 2 2 4 4

Valley Center 1 4 5 4

Maize 1 4 1 6

Campus 0 5 0 7

Friday, January 17

Maize South 62, Salina South 40

Valley Center 45, Maize 34

Hutchinson 53, Great Bend 22

Andover Central 60, Campus 15

Saturday, January 18

Sunrise Christian 50, Maize 11

Tuesday, January 21

Derby 51, Hutchinson 34

Maize South 70, Campus 30

Andover Central 54, Maize 21

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 5 0 7 0

Maize 5 1 6 3

Hutchinson 2 1 3 2

Valley Center 3 3 7 3

Maize South 1 3 2 5

Salina South 0 4 2 6

Campus 0 4 0 6

Friday, January 17

Maize South 68, Salina South 51

Maize 59, Valley Center 53

Great Bend 67, Hutchinson 37

Andover Central 75, Campus 51