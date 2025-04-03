Annual Trade-Show Occurs Next Weekend

Coin dealers have a great opportunity to buy and sell coinage at an annual Salina trade-show next weekend.

On Saturday, April 12th dealers will showcase their coins, tokens, currencies and stamps at the annual “Coin & Stamp Show” at VFW Post 1432 on 1108 W. Crawford. Salina Coin Club President, Brad Botz tells KSAL News this trade-show will provide people the chance to purchase coins and even network with professionals and amateurs.

Botz stated that not only will people buy and sell, but they will also be able to gain a great educational experience from the dealers.

According to Botz, there are only 10 tables left to reserve a spot in the trade-show. Reservation deadline is Friday, April 11th.

The event and parking is free to the public. Food will be provided at a cost to be determined.

The Coin & Stamp Show has been an annual occurrence for over 50 years and will start at 9:00 am – 5:00 pm on Saturday, April 12th.

For the Salina Coin Club website, go to https://salinacoinclub.tripod.com/