Temple Preparing to Mark a Century in 2027

The Temple is getting ready to turn 100-years old next year and the renovations continue to make the seven floor historical icon even better.

Mary Landis, Executive Director at the Temple and the Salina Innovation Foundation tells KSAL News the recently updated commercial kitchen helps economic development and culinary growth throughout Salina and central Kansas, while the newly updated parking lot is a big boost to increasing events and the co-working environment.

Landis also proudly points to the new ADA restrooms that grace the facility and a soon to-be re-vamped elevator that will help open up the 160,000-square foot building to even more visitors.

Some of the pieces from the original elevator were saved and blended into a sculpture that visitors can interact with on the fist floor lobby.

Photos via Temple FB page