PREP – AVCTL I Spring Week 6 Recap

Another week is complete in the 2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I spring season with Derby leading the way in the AVCTL I softball and girls’ soccer standings while Maize High stands atop the AVCTL I baseball standings after knocking off Derby on Tuesday in a battle between the top two AVCTL I baseball teams so far this season.

Derby stands atop the AVCTL I softball standings with a 20-0, 8-0 record, while Salina South is currently in 6th with a 9-11, 3-7 record.

Maize High is the current leader in the AVCTL I baseball standings with a 7-0, 15-2 record, while Salina South is in 5th place with a 7-12, 4-5 record.

Derby currently sits atop the AVCTL I girls’ soccer standings with a 9-0-0, 3-0-0 while Salina South is currently 7th with a 6-5-0, 0-3-0 record.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I baseball, softball and girls’ soccer team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt softball team got swept 11-3, 20-16 by Maize South on Tuesday. … The Colt baseball team swept Maize South 9-1, 3-1 on Tuesday. … The Lady Colt soccer team lost 2-0 against Derby on Thursday. The Lady Colts lost 3-1 against Valley Center on Tuesday.

DERBY

The Lady Panther softball team swept Maize High 10-0, 7-5 on Tuesday. … The Panther baseball team lost to Maize High 6-0 on Tuesday. … The Lady Panther soccer team defeated Campus 2-0 on Thursday. The Lady Panthers defeated Salina South 3-0 on Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk softball team split with Andover Central on Monday, losing the 1st game 8-7 and winning the 2nd game 20-9. The Lady Salt Hawks were swept 13-1, 13-4 by Salina Central on Tuesday. … The Salt Hawk baseball team got swept 11-0, 20-6 by Salina Central on Tuesday. … The Lady Salt Hawk soccer team lost 2-1 in overtime against Maize South on Tuesday.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle softball team got swept by Derby 10-0, 7-5 on Tuesday. … The Eagle baseball team defeated Derby 6-0 on Tuesday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Valley Center 4-1 on Thursday. The Lady Eagles defeated Goddard 3-1 on Tuesday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick softball team swept Campus 11-3, 20-16 on Tuesday. … The Maverick baseball team got swept 9-1, 3-1 by Campus on Tuesday. … The Lady Maverick soccer team defeated Salina South 3-0 on Thursday. The Lady Mavericks defeated Hutchinson 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar softball team split with Valley Center on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 10-0 and losing the 2nd game 10-8. … The Cougar baseball team split with Valley Center on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 4-1 and losing the 2nd game 3-0. … The Lady Cougar soccer team lost 3-0 against Maize South on Thursday. The Lady Cougars lost 3-0 against Derby on Tuesday.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet softball team split with Salina South on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 10-0 and winning the 2nd game 10-8. … The Hornet baseball team split with Salina South on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 4-1 and winning the 2nd game 3-0. … The Lady Hornet soccer team lost 4-1 against Maize High on Thursday. The Lady Hornets defeated Campus 3-1 on Tuesday.