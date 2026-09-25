PREP – AVCTL 1 Fall Week 5 Recap

After three weeks of football action in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League 1 the Maize High Eagles and Derby Panthers share the AVCTL 1 lead with identical 3-0, 2-0 records while Salina South is in 3rd place with a 2-1, 1-1 record.

In the third week of football action in the AVCTL 1, Salina South defeated Hutchinson 31-20, Derby defeated Campus 41-6 and Maize defeated Maize South 42-14. Valley Center lost 55-6 against Andover High in the non-league football showdown.

Maize South leads the AVCTL 1 volleyball standings with a 16-4, 5-0 record while Maize High is in 2nd place with a 15-4, 6-1 record and Salina South is currently in 3rd place in the AVCTL 1 with a 7-11, 4-2 record.

Derby leads the AVCTL 1 boys’ soccer standings with a 7-1-0, 1-0-0 record while Maize South is in 2nd place with a 6-1-0, 0-0-0 record. Salina South currently sits in 5th place with a 4-3-1, 0-0-0 record.

Here is a look at how each AVCTL I football, volleyball and boys’ soccer team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt volleyball team lost both matches of an AVCTL 1 triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-0 against Derby and 2-0 against Maize South. … The Colt boys’ soccer team lost 6-1 against Andover Central on Tuesday. … The Colt football team lost 41-6 against Derby on Friday.

DERBY

The Lady Panther volleyball team went 2-3 on Saturday in the Maize High tournament. The Lady Panthers lost 2-1 against Eisenhower, defeated Iola 2-0, lost 2-0 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel, defeated Valley Center 2-0, and lost 2-0 against Valley Center. The Lady Panthers split a pair of AVCTL 1 matches in a triangular on Tuesday, defeating Campus 2-0 and losing 2-0 against Maize South. … The Panther boys’ soccer team lost 2-0 against Andover High on Thursday. The Panthers defeated Hutchinson 7-1 on Monday. The Panthers defeated Goddard 4-1 on Tuesday. … The Panther football team defeated Campus 41-6 on Friday.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball lost an AVCTL 1 match against Maize High 2-0 on Thursday. The Lady Salt Hawks went 1-3 on Saturday in the Maize High tournament. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Iola 2-1, lost 2-0 against Maize High, lost 2-1 against Valley Center and lost 2-0 against Wichita Northwest. … The Salt Hawk boys’ soccer team defeated Great Bend 2-1 on Thursday. The Salt Hawks lost 7-1 against Derby on Monday. The Salt Hawks defeated Eisenhower 4-0 on Tuesday. … The Salt Hawk football team lost 31-10 against Salina South on Friday.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle volleyball team won an AVCTL 1 match against Hutchinson 2-0 on Thursday. The Lady Eagles went 5-0 on Saturday in their own tournament. The Lady Eagles defeated Eisenhower 2-0, Hutchinson 2-0, Iola 2-0, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 2-0 and Wichita Northwest 2-0. The Lady Eagles swept an AVCTL 1 triangular on Tuesday, defeating Salina South 2-0 and Valley Center 2-0. … The Eagle boys’ soccer team lost 2-1 against Newton on Thursday. … The Eagle football team defeated Maize South 42-14 on Friday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick volleyball team split a pair of matches in a triangular at Aquinas on Thursday. The Lady Mavericks lost 2-0 against Aquinas and defeated Washburn Rural 2-1. The Lady Mavericks went 3-2 on Saturday in the Lee’s Summitt West tournament. The Lady Mavericks defeated Blue Valley North 2-0, defeated St. Teresa’s Academy 2-0, lost 2-1 against Lee’s Summitt North, defeated Eureka, Mo. 2-1 and lost 2-1 against Blue Valley West. The Lady Mavericks swept an AVCTL 1 triangular against Campus and Derby on Tuesday, winning each match 2-0. … The Maverick boys’ soccer team defeated Goddard 8-2 on Monday. The Mavericks defeated Andover High 3-0 on Tuesday. … The Maverick football team lost 42-14 against Maize High on Friday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar volleyball team got swept in a triangular at Emporia on Thursday. The Lady Cougars lost 2-0 against Emporia and 2-1 against Topeka West. The Lady Cougars split an AVCTL 1 triangular on Tuesday, defeating Valley Center 2-0 and losing 2-0 against Maize High. … The Cougar boys’ soccer team lost 2-0 against McPherson on Thursday. The Cougars defeated Arkansas City 5-0 on Tuesday. … The Cougar football team defeated Hutchinson 31-10 on Friday.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet volleyball team went 2-3 on Saturday in the Maize High tournament. The Lady Hornets lost 2-0 against Derby, defeated Derby 2-0, defeated Hutchinson 2-1, lost 2-1 against Eisenhower and lost 2-1 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel. The Lady Hornets lost both matches in an AVCTL 1 triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-0 against Salina South and 2-0 against Maize High. … The Hornet boys’ soccer tied Goddard 1-1 on Thursday. The Hornets lost 3-1 against Newton on Tuesday. … The Hornet football team lost 55-6 against Andover High on Friday.

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize 2 0 3 0

Derby 2 0 3 0

Salina South 1 1 2 1

Maize South 1 1 1 2

Valley Center 0 1 1 2

Campus 0 1 0 3

Hutchinson 0 2 0 3

Friday, September 18

Salina South 31, Hutchinson 10

Derby 41, Campus 6

Maize 42, Maize South 14

Andover 55, Valley Center 6

Friday, September 25

Valley Center at Salina South

Derby at Maize

Hutchinson at Campus

Andover Central at Maize South

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L T W L T

Derby 7 1 0 1 0 0

Maize South 6 1 0 0 0 0

Valley Center 4 2 1 0 0 0

Maize 4 3 0 0 0 0

Salina South 4 3 1 0 0 0

Campus 1 6 0 0 0 0

Hutchinson 5 2 0 0 1 0

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L W L

Maize South 16 4 5 0

Maize 15 4 6 1

Salina South 7 11 4 2

Derby 9 7 3 3

Valley Center 4 15 1 4

Hutchinson 2 12 1 5

Campus 3 13 1 6