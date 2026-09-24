Students to Present “The Imaginary Invalid”

The Salina Central High School Drama Department is ready for its fall play.

According to the school, Friday, September 25th and Saturday, September 26th at 7:00pm, and Sunday September 27th at 2:30pm Salina Central Mustangs Theatre Troupe 639 will present “The Imaginary Invalid”.

The three acts play is originally written by Moliere and adapted by Miles Malleson. It tells the story of a a wealthy hypochondriac who is obsessed with his health and endless medical treatments.

Tickets are $10 adults and $5 students and are available for purchase (cash, check or card are accepted) one hour before each performance at the Central High School Auditorium box office (enter through south entrance to the school) or online at: https://www.gobound.com/ks/schools/salinacentralhs/tickets